CloudFabrix to demonstrate its Unified Network Observability and Automation solution, now also available on Splunk, at CiscoLive 24

CloudFabrix recognized as a Challenger and Fast Mover in GigaOm’s Cloud Observability Radar 2024

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#genai–CloudFabrix the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric Platform and the leader in Gigaom AIOps Radar report for 3 consecutive years and a value leader in several categories in Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) Radar report, is set to demonstrate its “Unified Network Observability and Automation” solution. The solution will be demonstrated on its own Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF) platform as well as on Splunk Enterprise and Splunk Cloud Platform at Cisco Live and Splunk .conf.









With customers adopting the hybrid and AI infused applications, application stacks are increasingly becoming dynamic, complex and heterogeneous making it difficult to gain visibility and service assurance. Additionally these distributed applications traverse diverse networking deployments including campus, edge retail stores, WAN/SD-WAN and data centers. Networking has become the central block, which glues this all together. The stakes for an unified network observability and automation solution have never been higher, which becomes the central single pane of Ops across observability, security and networking siloed domains.

CloudFabrix’s Unified Network Observability and Automation solution specifically addresses these challenges. The solution targets enterprises, Network Operators and MSP’s, with the following key capabilities –

Data Automation and Ingestion across disparate ITOM and Operational tools – ThousandEyes,Accedian Skylight, Prometheus, Telegraf, Zabbix, PRTG Direct to device data-types – MELT, OTEL, SNMP, syslogs, CLI, gRPC,, Bulkstats, APIs CMDBs as source and sinks

Telemetry pipelines powered by Robotic Data Automation Fabric Telemetry pipelines aka Observability pipelines consolidate data silos across edge, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, eliminate data quality issues across data types and enrich data with context Telemetry pipelines also separate producers from consumers, leveraging existing tools, while receiving and send data to multiple sources in real time



Real-time Unified visibility and Asset analytics – Application, Network and Infrastructure discovery – geo maps, path visualization and topology across multi-protocols – CDP, LLDP ,BGP, OSPF, L2 VPN, L3 VPN, SD WAN Tunnels

Single pane of Ops across Multiple domains – Data Center , Campus, Retail/Branch, WAN & SDWAN, Mobility, Transport/Optical Multi-vendor switching – Cisco, HPE, Juniper, Vyatta, Fortinet, Palo Alto, VMware, Dell Multi-vendor domain controllers – Cisco NDFC/DCNM,DNAC, Meraki, vManage, VMWare VeloCloud

Macaw GenAI assistant for Fault & Performance Management and Intent-based Automation for resilience and application experience. This is enabled by change impact analysis, X-domain correlation, root cause analysis and predictive Insights using local LLM and RAG implementation for GenAI and predictive remediation and intent-based automation

CloudFabrix was also recognized as a Challenger and Fast Mover in 2024 Gigaom Cloud Observability Radar Report which evaluated 21 of the top observability solutions across key criteria’s. CloudFabrix is the only vendor to receive a superior rating for edge observability, chiefly due to its use of RDA (Robotic Data Automation) Edge Nodes to collect and compute data at the enterprise edge before using pipeline technology to forward the results.

According to the report “ CloudFabrix is positioned in the Maturity/Platform play quadrant. It is a Challenger due to its solid scores across most of the decision criteria we evaluated. The vendor is a Fast Mover, given its introduction of an observability tool since the last Radar.”

The report further explains why CloudFabrix excels across the Key Criteria of evaluation –

CloudFabrix Unified Network Observability & Automation Solution is built on its Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF) Platform, which creates rich pipelines anywhere in the infrastructure. RDAF bolsters the CloudFabrix LLM, called Macaw, which enables conversational queries, AI-powered dashboards, dataset analytics, and AI for intent-driven automation.

The ability to work with all major cloud vendors as well as private clouds is also compelling.

CloudFabrix also gets high ratings for multi-cloud functionality, pushing and tagging data, and predictive analytics. Prediction of future problems, where the forecast is only limited by the amount of historical data available, is another strong area for CloudFabrix.

Dashboards and reports provide summaries where needed and are able to drill down as far as necessary. A FinOps module is also available.

Unified Network Observability and Automation Go To Market

Cisco CX, IBM Consulting, Evolutio and GSI’s are CloudFabrix’s closest ecosystem partners. For customers who are existing Splunk-Cisco platform users, CloudFabrix has launched Splunkify, an app which seamlessly ports CloudFabrix’s Unified Network Observability instance as an Splunk App with automated data enrichment and ingestion. Splunk-Cisco customers are thus ensured investment protection.

This solution will be on display at GenAI Summit, San Francisco from May 29th-31st at Cisco Live 2024, Las Vegas, booth #4566, from June 2-6th and Splunk .conf, Las Vegas, booth #C3 from June 11th-14th.

Supporting Quotes

Laura Vetter, Co-founder and CTO, Evolutio

“Our clients will benefit from the CloudFabrix Unified Network Observability and Automation solution. They have been a leader in IT Asset Intelligence and AIOps, and they have developed powerful solutions that break down silos between data center, networking, infrastructure, and IT Operations. Now with CloudFabrix’s support of Splunk and ongoing support of Cisco, it continues to be relevant to our client base in Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Service Providers, and other business assurance use cases.” said Laura Vetter, Co-founder, Evolutio

Ron Williams, Principal Analyst, Gigaom

“ CloudFabrix is an important player in the AIOps vendor space, which is now expanding into enterprise intelligence. Much of the CloudFabrix Unified Network Observability offering is built on its Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF), which creates rich pipelines anywhere in the infrastructure.” said Ron Williams, Principal analyst Gigaom. “CloudFabrix’s Macaw GenAI Assistant is promising with its conversational queries, AI-powered dashboards, dataset analytics, and AI for intent-driven automation”. He added, “We will be watching CloudFabrix closely as it delivers on its promise of bringing intelligence to Observability, AIOps and Automation.”

Raju Datla CEO, CloudFabrix

“Unified Network Observability” demonstrates the power of our Robotic Data Automation Fabric platform which enables us to consolidate data silos with context across Observability, Security and Networking domains and quickly build GenAI based applications not just on our platform, but also on our ecosystem platforms like Splunk and Cisco” said Raju Datla, CEO CloudFabrix.

Resources:

About CloudFabrix™

CloudFabrix is the leading Data-centric AIOps Platform vendor and the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF). RDAF delivers integrated, enriched and actionable data telemetry pipelines to operational and analytical systems. RDAF unifies Observability, AIOps, and Automation for Operational Systems and enriches analytical systems. CloudFabrix empowers Business and IT leaders with AI-powered actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions and accelerate IT planning and Autonomous operations. For more information, visit cloudfabrix.com

Contacts

Media Contact / Press Enquiry: press@cloudfabrix.com