CloudBlue Listed as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Marketplace Operations Applications

CloudBlue believes its inclusion in the report is evidence of its excellence in helping businesses succeed in the as-a-service economy.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, today announced it has been named as a Representative Vendor in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Marketplace Operations Applications (MOAs). The report outlines market trends and directions, analyzes enterprise marketplaces, features, and complexities, and provides an unbiased understanding of the different vendors in the space. Per Gartner, “Application leaders should use this research to assess marketplace operations, determine which vendors can help develop a marketplace and evaluate the features to consider.”

CloudBlue believes its placement in the Market Report as a Representative Vendor validates its continuous commitment to helping all key players in the digital supply chain including telcos, managed service providers, independent software vendors, IT distributors and technology vendors to build their own cloud ecosystems, operate at a faster pace, and remove operational bottlenecks, while also enabling scale through its ecosystem orchestration platform, powering the largest cloud B2B marketplaces in the world.

Per Gartner, “Enterprise marketplaces are digital channels operated by B2B or B2C companies that invite third-party sellers to sell directly to end customers. Marketplace operation applications (MOAs) provide the technology to enable enterprise marketplaces by enabling marketplace operators (the companies that offer and manage the marketplace) to manage seller onboarding, product catalogs, order routing and management, and seller compliance with marketplace policies.”

CloudBlue ConnectTM also packs in product information management (PIM) and order management capabilities which enable vendors and service providers to manage listings, contracts, subscriptions, fulfillment, syndication and reports on CloudBlue-powered and third-party marketplaces. While CloudBlue Commerce equips businesses to launch and manage multi-tier reseller marketplaces in multiple countries, languages and currencies. CloudBlue Commerce also helps to manage orders, contracts and billing, subscriptions and the overall storefront in order to facilitate selling to end customers as well as reseller partners.

We also believe CloudBlue’s unique automated commerce platform is tooled to facilitate accelerated growth by expanding service offerings and diversifying revenue sources, satisfying customer needs for cloud services.

“CloudBlue is thrilled to be listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner Market Guide for Marketplace Operations Applications,” said Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president of CloudBlue. “We believe our inclusion in this industry report is testimony to CloudBlue being a leading choice for channel partners looking for a secure enterprise-class marketplace solution and help end-customers unlock the power of the cloud through our Connect and Commerce modules.”

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Market Guide for Marketplace Operation Applications, Jason Daigler, Sandy Shen, 14th March 2022

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue helps businesses succeed in the as-a-service economy and accelerate time to revenue by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, and partner onboarding across multiple channels. Through its leading ecosystem orchestration platform, CloudBlue enables companies to create their own ecosystems, as well as connect vendor and go-to-market ecosystems, automating the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners in the digital supply chain. CloudBlue serves more than 180 companies around the globe and powers the world’s largest cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions.

Learn more about CloudBlue at www.cloudblue.com.

Contacts

Andrew Zelinko



CloudBlue



Andrew.Zelinko@cloudblue.com