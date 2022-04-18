CloudBlue Included in Canalys Channel Report Assessing Top Partner Ecosystem Management Providers

Channel-focused global technology market analyst firm outlines CloudBlue’s strengths in providing prospective channel partners the insights needed to decide which Ecosystem Platform Solution is best

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudBlue, a leading cloud ecosystem technology company, today announces its inclusion in Canalys’ analyst report on Partner Ecosystem Management providers. In their report, Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm with a distinct channel focus, analyzes the ability of constituent ecosystem platforms to drive visibility of their offerings within ecosystems, facilitate the creation of complex solutions and end-to-end services, manage multi-directional partnerships, and identify customer opportunities that can be jointly sold into.

Canalys provides examples of different types of ecosystem management platforms that vendors are using, including marketplace operations management platforms, ecosystem/partner management platforms, and co-sell management platforms. Their overview of CloudBlue’s strengths as an ecosystem management platform analyzes CloudBlue Connect and CloudBlue Commerce and lists the following positive attributes potential channel partners should be aware of:

Works with large telcos, distributors, service providers, OEMs, and ISVs globally

Significant financial backing and resources available

Extensive experience in supply chain platforms, with a dedicated global team

Strong understanding and expertise in distribution and channels. Certified ISO27001:2013 and GDPR compliant

Access to 200+ ISV solutions and 100,000+ resellers globally

The report states that CloudBlue’s multi-tier ecosystem platform supports aggregation (listing, ordering, fulfillment, and billing) among vendors, partners, resellers, and end-customers in a many-to-many environment. Built on Microsoft Azure, the CloudBlue platform allows ease of compatibility and supports both recurring subscriptions, one-time physical and licensing products (SaaS, IaaS, XaaS). The report also mentions that CloudBlue helps partners with their technology integrations to sell into AWS, GCP, and Microsoft cloud marketplaces or any third-party commerce, subscription, or ERP system through managed API. The platform enables resellers to have their white-labeled marketplaces, bundle their own end-client offerings and it is multi-currency and multi-language capable.

“Inclusion within this comprehensive channel report by Canalys shows that CloudBlue is truly committed to seeking out and providing new solutions to channel partners who want to create, own, and grow their own cloud ecosystem,” said Tarik Faouzi, senior vice president of CloudBlue. “We are pleased that one of our strategic initiatives – to forever innovate on behalf of our partners and end-customers – is garnering the attention of prestigious channel research organizations around the world such as Canalys.”

“CloudBlue helps power over 200 of the world’s largest service provider cloud marketplaces, and through the insights gained via our in-depth market overview of Partner Ecosystem Management Providers, we believe that CloudBlue excels at helping vendors, distributors and resellers drive scale and simplify the procurement and consumption of technology across different channels and stages in the customer lifecycle. The CloudBlue platform also enables channel partners to sell on AWS, GCP, and Microsoft cloud marketplaces,” said Canalys analyst Sharon Hiu.

About Canalys

Canalys is an independent analyst company that strives to guide clients on the future of the technology industry and to think beyond the business models of the past. We deliver smart market insights to IT, channel and service provider professionals around the world. We stake our reputation on the quality of our data, our innovative use of technology and our high level of customer service.

About CloudBlue

CloudBlue helps businesses succeed in the as-a-service economy and accelerate time to revenue by managing subscription and billing, vendor and product information, marketplace operations and partner onboarding across multiple channels. Through its leading ecosystem orchestration platform, CloudBlue enables companies to create their own ecosystems, as well as connect vendor and go-to-market ecosystems, automating the distribution of traditional and digital products and services across partners in the digital supply chain. CloudBlue serves more than 180 companies around the globe and powers the world’s largest cloud B2B marketplaces, which represent 30 million B2B cloud subscriptions. Learn more about CloudBlue at www.cloudblue.com.

Contacts

Andrew Zelinko



CloudBlue



Andrew.Zelinko@cloudblue.com