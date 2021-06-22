CloudBees Names Prakash Sethuraman as Chief Information Security Officer

Industry Veteran Formerly Led Cloud Security at HSBC, Served as Chief Architect at Wipro

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudBees, the enterprise software delivery company, today named Prakash Sethuraman as chief information security officer (CISO). Sethuraman, previously global head of cloud security at HSBC, joins CloudBees at a time when the company is experiencing significant growth, surpassing $100 million in revenue and leading enterprise customer initiatives to accelerate innovation and streamline the complexities of software delivery.





Prior to his appointment at CloudBees, Sethuraman worked at HSBC. During his tenure, he led digital strategy and architecture, helped the organization drive public cloud and container adoption and led the creation of a global Open Banking platform that is used across 19 countries. In his most recent role at HSBC, Sethuraman led a dedicated cybersecurity team focused on cloud and container security and helped institute new security processes to protect the U.K.-based bank as it accelerated its journey toward cloud and container ecosystems operating at scale.

As CISO, Sethuraman will lead the security strategy for CloudBees and the company’s product line. Sethuraman brings extensive experience gained through his career leading digital and security initiatives for organizations in highly regulated industries that depend on mission critical applications.

“Prakash will bring his deep knowledge of security best practices to bear for CloudBees as we operationally mature as a company and as we bring more security and compliance capabilities into our product line for our enterprise customers,” said Stephen DeWitt, CEO of CloudBees. “Prakash has led and helped design the cloud and container security strategy at one of the world’s largest banks, so he understands the security challenges enterprises face implementing transformational technologies at scale. His role is critical to our long-term success and the business value we can bring to our global customers.”

Prior to working at HSBC, Sethuraman has held various technology leadership roles. He founded and is currently chairman of Enterprise Blueprints, a management consultancy focused on technology strategy and architecture. Through Enterprise Blueprints, Sethuraman led significant technology transformation initiatives for leading financial services institutions in the U.K. He was also chief architect for financial services at Wipro, a CloudBees partner.

“I’ve had the good fortune to join several fast-growing companies that drove massive change within their industries – and CloudBees is at that moment right now,” Sethuraman said. “CloudBees has set the standard for excellence in end-to-end, connected, automated software delivery at a time when DevSecOps and agile are becoming part of the global business fabric. The company has reached major milestones and has its sights set on a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity and I’m excited to help this talented team achieve its goals.”

