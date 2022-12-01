CloudBees Joins the Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Partner Program

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudBees, a leading software delivery platform for enterprises, announced today that it achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Ready Program for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Spot Instances. This designation recognizes that CloudBees and its CloudBees CI solution has demonstrated successful support for Amazon EC2 Spot Instances.

Joining the Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Partner Program differentiates CloudBees as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that works with Amazon EC2 Spot Instances and is generally available for and fully supports AWS customers. The Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Program helps customers identify AWS Partner products that can help them benefit from Amazon EC2 Spot savings for their workloads. The program also ensures that customers will have a well architected and cost-optimized solution available to them through their Amazon EC2 Spot Partner offering.

“CloudBees is proud to become an Amazon EC2 Spot Ready Partner and have CloudBees CI recognized as a cost-optimized solution meeting – and exceeding – the needs of AWS customers,” said Sam Herren, Global Director, Cloud Alliances, CloudBees. “CloudBees is committed to helping companies continuously advance their business by transforming the way they build and deploy software and working with AWS is an important piece to achieving that mission.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions integrated with AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools and more time scaling their use of solutions that work on AWS.

CloudBees CI offers flexible, governed, and secure continuous integration at scale, empowering organizations with large Jenkins environments to onboard rapidly, create workflows with built-in compliance, and enable development consistency. Development teams can work in isolation with their own controller and in control of their own tools, while administrators benefit from a consolidated view of all the connected controllers – creating a single Jenkins experience for centralized manageability.

