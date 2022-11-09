CloudBees Innovation Awards Celebrates Excellence in Software Delivery

BBVA, FIS, SWIFT, TIAA, and USCIS recognized at seventh annual award ceremony

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudBees, the leading software delivery platform for enterprises, today announced the winners of the annual CloudBees Innovation Awards. The awards recognize companies and teams in different stages of their DevOps journeys that are driving efforts to innovate and transform software delivery using CloudBees solutions.

“The CloudBees Innovation Awards are an annual opportunity to recognize companies who are driving software delivery forward,” said Sacha Labourey, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, CloudBees. “Whether they’re at the beginning of their journey or are scaling up to enterprise level excellence, this year’s winners are making their mark on the industry and showing a strong commitment to continuous innovation.”

The 2022 winners of the CloudBees Innovation Awards are:

The DevOps Scalability Achievement Award: BBVA



This award recognizes a CloudBees customer exemplifying the most outstanding, highly-scaled continuous delivery and DevOps implementation across multiple teams or the entire organization.

The Security, Compliance and Audit Innovation Award: TIAA



This award is presented to a CloudBees customer that has improved their audit or change management processes to build security and compliance into their pipeline.

The CloudBees Transformation Award: SWIFT



This award shows appreciation for the CloudBees customer that best exemplifies the transformation of their organization and customer experience using the CloudBees Platform or multiple CloudBees products.

The Enterprise Progressive Delivery Award: FIS



This award is presented to a customer modernizing software delivery practices across the organization and orchestrating tools and functions to ensure flexibility, scalability and easy manageability for development and operations teams.

The DevOps Rising Star Award: United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)



This award is given to a customer who has embarked on a DevOps transformation within the last year and is achieving immediate results.

The annual awards were presented in five categories during DevOps World 2022 which was held virtually on Nov. 9, 2022. CloudBees will donate $1,000 in the name of each winner to the charitable organization of their choice.

