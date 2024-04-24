CloudBees Appoints Bryan Palma, CEO of Trellix, to Board of Directors

Tech visionary Bryan Palma joins CloudBees board to guide next stage of company growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudBees, Inc., your strategic partner in cloud transformation journey, today announced that Bryan Palma, CEO at Trellix, has been appointed to its board of directors. Bryan joins existing independent board members Lynne Doherty, president at Sumo Logic, and Sumeet Arora, chief development officer at ThoughtSpot.





Before becoming CEO of Trellix in October 2021, Bryan led FireEye’s sale to Symphony Technology Group, and subsequently drove the integration of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye, forming Trellix. Bryan has quickly transformed Trellix into a global cybersecurity leader by accelerating product innovation, improving customer experience, and delivering operational agility. Previously, Bryan guided some of the world’s leading organizations through pivotal technology and business transformations including Cisco, Boeing, EDS, PepsiCo, and the U.S. Secret Service. He currently serves on President Biden’s National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee.

“I am thrilled to welcome Bryan to the CloudBees board of directors,” said Anuj Kapur, CEO, CloudBees. “His deep expertise in cybersecurity and cloud combined with transformational leadership across technology and security companies, aligns well with our strategic vision.”

“I am excited to join the CloudBees board. CloudBees has established itself as a leader in enterprise software delivery, driving innovation and excellence in a field at the heart of digital transformation,” said Palma. “It is an honor to be part of a team who is shaping the future of software development and deeply committed to customer success.”

