Cloudastructure Wins Again at PropTech Breakthrough Awards

AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding vendor is Property Management Solution of the Year





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards announced that cloud video surveillance and remote guarding provider Cloudastructure has won Property Management Solution of the Year.

This is the second year in a row Cloudastructure has won at the PropTech Breakthrough Awards. The Company’s cloud video surveillance solution won Residential Data Platform of the Year in 2023 thanks to the power and accuracy of their AI surveillance.

This year, judges were impressed with Cloudastructure’s internal data regarding the overwhelming success of their seamless remote guarding software and remote guarding services. The multi-family residential remote video surveillance solution is achieving a stunning 97% average in deterring crime, vandalism, or mischief on multi-family properties.

Jennifer McFadden, Regional Manager at Fairfield Residential commented, “We are incredibly proud of Cloudastructure for winning the PropTech 2024 Breakthrough Award for Property Management Solution of the Year. This recognition is a testament to their innovative approach and dedication to excellence. We chose to partner with Cloudastructure because of their cutting-edge technology, outstanding customer support, and their commitment to helping us optimize our property management processes. Our collaboration has been nothing short of exceptional, and we look forward to many more years of success together.”

Chief Revenue Officer Lauren O’Brien commented, ”We’d like to thank the judges at the PropTech Breakthrough Awards, we couldn’t be prouder to be named Property Management Solution of the Year. For us, this award recognizes our continued commitment to multi-family innovation. I’d also like to thank and share this award with our customers – who include five of the top ten multi-family property management companies in the U.S. – thank you for trusting us to be your security partner! We couldn’t be here today without you.”

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com.

About PropTech Breakthrough:

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of real estate technology. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough Real Estate Technology companies and products in categories including Financing, Property Management, Short Term & Vacation Rental, Shared Space, Marketplaces, Investment & Crowdfunding, Agent Tools & Services, Property Closing, Insurance, Construction Tech and more. For more information, visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Contacts

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon



Sr. Communications Director



Cloudastructure, Inc.



530 Lytton Ave. 2nd Floor



Palo Alto, California 94301



Kathleen@cloudastructure.com.



(704) 574-3732