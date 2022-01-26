Cloud Service Provider Bulutistan Selects Inspur Information to Upgrade Its Cloud Infrastructure

Seeking high scalability to match growth in its public cloud services, Bulutistan upgraded its cloud platform using Inspur Information’s hyper-converged solution based on Inspur’s NF5280M5 server.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, today announced it was selected by Bulutistan, the leading cloud service provider in Turkey and a top 5 provider in the EMEA region, to upgrade the company’s cloud infrastructure. Bulutistan faces rapid growth in its public cloud services that cannot be met by traditional cloud computing architecture. Inspur Information’s hyper-converged solution based on Inspur’s NF5280M5 server provides the extreme scalability Bulutistan requires in addition to a 30% reduction in operational costs.

The three-tier architecture of traditional data centers (computing, storage, and network) is stable and reliable, but it is difficult to expand and requires complex equipment and that is time consuming and difficult to manage. It is not suitable for the next-generation data center cloudification that Bulutistan requires. Instead, the company needed a pooled IT infrastructure platform with maximum capacity and scalability that is also efficient, easy to adjust and manage, and highly stable.

Understanding Bulutistan’s requirements for extreme scalability, flexibility, and stability, Inspur went through an extensive testing process and identified Nutanix’s distributed storage software as the most effective way to integrate computing and storage. The Inspur hyper-converged solution and NF5280M5 server paired with Nutanix software would allow Bulutistan to upgrade to a customized cloud server platform with full-stack management analysis that is flexible and allows for unlimited expansion as an on-premises integrated solution. This logically simplified architecture is the key to why Bulutistan selected Inspur to upgrade its cloud infrastructure.

The Inspur one-click database management solution supports multiple file storage services and greatly simplifies system management. The hyper-converged architecture with distributed single-node management achieves excellent performance with high stability and advanced recovery capabilities. The solution can flexibly allocate computing resources across clusters and units without reconfiguring the physical network or external storage. Computing virtualization is achieved through VMware, and network virtualization is achieved through NFV to provide simple and intuitive configuration management tools for allocating resources. Server computing and storage resources can be adjusted according to actual needs for true on-demand and dynamic resource allocation.

The system greatly simplifies management complexity and improves operation and maintenance efficiency, resulting in a 30% reduction in costs. Modular construction with on-demand linear and rapid expansion reduces deployment times to 1/6th of what is typically expected. A highly scalable network interface is provided, further simplifying deployment and reducing operating costs.

This integration reduces operating costs while providing the same data reliability and availability of traditional architectures. Inspur Information offers a complete solution for a virtualization platform, including high-availability storage design, data security, and management. The hyper-converged solution developed for Bulutistan integrates a variety of analysis technologies, and creates a complete pooled IT platform by combining hyper-convergence, VMware virtualization, NFV, and storage.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions, and is a top two server manufacturer worldwide. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology segments such as open computing, cloud data centers, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle real-world challenges and custom workloads. To learn more, please go to https://www.inspur.com.

Contacts

Fiona Liu



Inspur Information



liuxuan01@inspur.com