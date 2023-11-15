Cloud Security Alliance Launches the Industry’s First Authoritative Zero Trust Training and Credential, the Certificate of Competence in Zero Trust (CCZT)

Uniquely positions CSA as the authoritative source to deliver the industry’s first holistic benchmark for measuring Zero Trust knowledge

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ZeroTrust–The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, today announced the launch of the industry’s first authoritative Zero Trust training and credential—the Certificate of Competence in Zero Trust (CCZT). Recognizing that organizations have different maturity levels for their security program and may be challenged to find skilled staff critical to the development and implementation of a Zero Trust strategy, CSA created the CCZT to help security professionals build knowledge to drive the definition, implementation and management of Zero Trust.





“From industrial control systems to cloud computing to generative AI, the world of pervasive technology has outraced legacy security models. Zero Trust ‘never trust, always verify’ principles are clearly the path forward, and we anticipate virtually all organizations to apply this strategy to diverse technological environments in order to protect strategic assets and prevent breaches. Cloud Security Alliance is pleased to be first to the market with Zero Trust training and certification that leverages the best practices articulated by leading industry experts, standards bodies, and governments. The Certificate of Competence in Zero Trust (CCZT) educational program is comprehensive, necessary, and applicable to all organizations and cybersecurity professionals,” said Jim Reavis, CEO and co-founder, Cloud Security Alliance.

The CCZT provides an in-depth understanding of Zero Trust architecture, its components, and its functioning and includes foundational Zero Trust best practices released by leading authoritative sources such as CISA and NIST, innovative work around the Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) by CSA Research, and guidance from renowned Zero Trust experts such as John Kindervag, founder of the Zero Trust philosophy and one of the world’s foremost cybersecurity experts.

“I’m extremely grateful to the Cloud Security Alliance for taking up the Zero Trust banner with the delivery of the CCZT, the world’s first authentic, non-vendor-specific training and certificate that delivers the knowledge needed to understand the core concepts of Zero Trust. The sheer volume of passionate volunteers CSA has been able to bring together to collaborate on the development of Zero Trust tools and best practices is incredibly exciting,” said John Kindervag, chief evangelist, Illumio, and security advisor, Offices of the CEO and President, Cloud Security Alliance.

With Zero Trust established as the future of information security—Gartner estimates that 60% of organizations are expected to embrace Zero Trust by 2025—a Zero Trust-based approach will inevitably become a requirement for organizations and a required skill for a range of security professionals, including security engineers and architects, C-suite and decision-makers entrusted with building a Zero Trust-governance and risk posture, and compliance managers. Earning the CCZT is critical for organizations that must maintain strong security postures and for security professionals to ensure they are equipped to implement the robust security measures required from taking a Zero Trust approach.

Backed by the titans of Zero Trust, the CCZT is the industry’s first Zero Trust certificate built by integrating the guidance of Zero Trust experts, foundational documents from authoritative sources, and innovative leadership from vendor-neutral CSA Research. CSA is honored to introduce the Inaugural Class of CCZT recipients who continue to lead the industry with the creation and adoption of critical tools to improve Zero Trust knowledge:

John Kindervag, Creator of Zero Trust, Chief Evangelist, Illumio

Juanita Koilpillai*, Founder/Former CEO Resiliant and Founder, Waverly Labs

Tammy Bean, Zero Trust Partner & Relationship Lead, DoD

Leslie Call, DoD CIO Zero Trust PfMO Deputy Director, DoD

Jerry Chapman, Chief Identity Officer, Fischer Identity

Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder, ZScaler (ZTAC co-founder)

Jerry Cochran, Deputy Chief Information Officer & Division Director, Cybersecurity & DigitalOps Division in the Computing & IT Directorate, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL)

Sean Connelly, Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) Program Manager and CSD/OTD, CISA

Chase Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer, Ericom

George Finney, Chief Information Security Officer, Southern Methodist University

Bob Flores, Co-founder and Partner, Cognitio

Sanjit Ganguli, Vice President, Transformation Strategy, Field CTO, ZScaler

Jason Garbis, Founder and Principal, Numberline Security

Ian Horne, IT Security and Operations Director, Kaplan International

Chris Hogan, Vice President, Information Security Engineering, Mastercard

Junaid Islam, Secure Communications Expert

Brett James, CTO in Residence, ZScaler

Jacob Kline, Principal Cyber Architecture and Resiliency Engineer, MITRE

Shruti Kulkarni, Cybersecurity Architect, 6point6

George Kurtz, CEO & Co-Founder, CrowdStrike (ZTAC co-founder)

Rob LaMagna-Reiter, Vice President, Information Security & Compliance, and CISO, Hudl

Todd McKinnon, CEO & Co-Founder, Okta (ZTAC co-founder)

Matthew Meersman, MITRE

Rich Mogull, CEO, Securosis

Robert Morris, Lead Cybersecurity Architect, MITRE

Chris Niggel, Regional CSO, Americas, Okta

Vinay Patel, CISO, Finastra

Paul Simmonds, CEO, The Global Identity Foundation

Mari Spina, Sr. Principal Cyber Security Engineer, MITRE

Chris Steffen, Vice President of Research, Enterprise Management Associates

* Juanita Koilpillai was awarded a CCZT certificate posthumously in honor and recognition of her pioneering achievements in Software Defined Perimeter, which serves as the backbone of a Zero Trust security architecture.

Introductory pricing for the CCZT is available through December 31, 2023. You can learn more about the CCZT and its Zero Trust Training modules or explore CSA’s full portfolio of Zero Trust resources in the Zero Trust Advancement Center.

