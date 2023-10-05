Cloud Access Control Provider Kisi Integrates to Eagle Eye Cloud VMS

Kisi integration to Eagle Eye Cloud VMS enhances security with automated monitoring of video snapshots associated with door access events

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accesscontrol–Leading cloud access control provider Kisi announced a technical integration to Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, designed to offer business owners a completely secured building ecosystem.





Kisi has integrated the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS using Eagle Eye’s open video API platform, a comprehensive RESTful API that is accessible by all and supports thousands of security camera models.

The integration between Eagle Eye and Kisi makes it simple for security professionals to quickly pull video snapshots associated with a door event or activity, whether that’s a person entering or exiting a building, a door being held open, or an attempt to break into a facility.

As a unified, easy-to-deploy access control platform, Kisi secures buildings, doors, valuables, and users in all industries. Based in New York City, Kisi has a global customer base that includes commercial real estate, manufacturing, fitness, coworking spaces, financial institutions, local city governments, education, and healthcare.

The Kisi and Eagle Eye integration adds advanced monitoring capabilities for space administrators to manage access to all their spaces and remotely grant or revoke permissions in seconds with Kisi’s intuitive dashboard or mobile app. These additional video management functionalities enable businesses to further streamline and safeguard entrance operations and swiftly mitigate potential incidents.

“I’m thrilled to kick off our integrated solution with Eagle Eye Networks, an esteemed company in the smart video surveillance space,” said Bernhard Mehl, CEO at Kisi. “This strategic partnership marks an important achievement in our journey to connect people and spaces while enhancing security and the user experience.”

“Eagle Eye Networks is committed to an open platform with an API that developers, resellers, and technology partners use for faster implementation of video applications,” said Tijmen Vos, Vice President of Product Management for Eagle Eye Networks. “The Eagle Eye Video API Platform simplifies the integration of cloud-based video and access control, which can be a powerful tool for business owners to both safeguard and streamline entrances and exits to workplaces, gyms, schools, and other organizations.”

