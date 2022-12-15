Cliosoft® to Demonstrate SoC Design and IP Management Solutions at CSIA-ICCAD Annual Conference 2022 in Xiamen City, China

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cliosoft, Inc., a leader in system-on-chip (SoC) design and intellectual property (IP) management solutions for the semiconductor design industry, will showcase its products at the CSIA-ICCAD conference on December 26 and 27, 2022 at the Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Center, Xiamen City, China. The annual conference of ICCAD is the place to be to meet and discuss the latest advancements in semiconductor engineering technology, particularly focused on China’s integrated circuit (IC) industry.

This year, Cliosoft celebrates its 25th year as the market leader for hardware design data management and IP reuse. The company will demonstrate and highlight the HUB IP reuse platform along with the SOS7 design management platform. Cliosoft’s HUB platform is uniquely positioned for IP reuse for companies who require to catalog and collaborate semiconductor IP efficiently across multi-site teams. The platform works seamlessly with most-used data management systems such as SOS7, Perforce, Git and Subversion. The HUB platform bridges the gap between IP developers and users within an enterprise, empowering designers to search and compare IPs easily across multi-sites to select the most suitable IP, and then integrate it into their design with ease.

After 25 years, Cliosoft’s SOS7 platform continues to remain the only design management platform for all types of designs with integration to tools from all major electronic design automation (EDA) tool providers. SOS7 enables multi-site design teams to collaborate efficiently on all types of complex hardware designs – analog, digital, RF and mixed-signal.

Cliosoft customers include the top 20 semiconductor companies worldwide. For more information visit www.cliosoft.com

When: December 26 & 27, 2022

Where: ICCAD 2022



Xiamen International Convention and Exhibition Center



198 Exhibition Road, Siming District, Xiamen City, China

CSIA-ICCAD website

