Climate Impact Partners Certifies Lob’s Carbon Neutral Offering

Pioneering sustainable direct mail offering now backed by industry leader responsible for managing carbon credit and energy attribution certificates used to reduce and offset carbon emissions

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lob, the leading direct mail automation platform, today announced that Climate Impact Partners, a specialist in carbon market solutions for climate action, has certified its direct mail offering as a CarbonNeutral® product and is purchasing and retiring vetted carbon credits on Lob’s behalf.

As organizations continue to work toward reaching net zero goals, marketing practices inclusive of direct mail must offer positive contributions. Lob launched its carbon neutral direct mail offering at no additional cost for customers to set the bar for responsible, sustainable direct mail. Climate Impact Partners is a leader and respected firm, having demonstrated compliance with the highest standards of the sourcing and sale of carbon credits in the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM). Together Lob and Climate Impact Partners will ensure Lob’s carbon neutral offering is aligned with best practices and that all credits are verified to international standards.

Lob’s methodology and process have been certified as a CarbonNeutral® product in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol, the leading global framework for carbon neutrality.

“We work with leading organizations to deliver action on climate change and create a more sustainable world. Our joint approach helps organizations address their environmental impacts through high-quality carbon market solutions that also deliver positive impact for nature and local communities,” said Emily Mileski, Client Engagement Manager at Climate Impact Partners. “It’s critical to look across the entire product lifecycle to determine both areas to cut down on emissions internally and to fully compensate for those that are not yet possible to avoid with offsets. Lob has done that to bring its customers an option that not only meets the needs of consumers but also enables them to achieve their sustainability goals.”

Lob rolled out its carbon neutral offering after completing robust Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) to evaluate carbon emissions created throughout the entire lifecycle of each type of mail it offers. The company brings sustainable practices to every aspect of sending direct mail by using Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified stock paper, reducing emissions throughout the supply chain, and offsetting energy usage through investment in renewable energy projects.

“As one of the world’s largest direct mail senders, we are keenly aware of the environmental impact it has on our planet,” said Ritu Kapoor, CMO of Lob. “It was incredibly important to us that we partnered with a respected and certified team to help us ensure our sustainability practices met the highest standards. We found that in Climate Impact Partners and look forward to together making 100% carbon neutral direct mail a reality for our customers.”

For more on Lob’s carbon-neutral direct mail offering visit https://www.lob.com/sustainable-direct-mail.



For more on Climate Impact Partners visit https://www.climateimpact.com/who-we-are/.

About Lob

Lob is the only direct mail automation platform for the digital age. Lob’s platform automates the direct mail execution process for enterprises at any scale – from creation, printing, postage, delivery, and sustainability with end-to-end analytics and campaign attribution. Over 11,000 businesses trust Lob to transform their direct mail to intelligent mail.

Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Lob is venture-backed by Y Combinator, Polaris Partners, Floodgate, and First Round Capital.

Find out more about Lob on our website: https://lob.com.

About Climate Impact Partners

Climate Impact Partners is a leader in developing and delivering high-quality, high-impact carbon market solutions for climate action. For more than 20 years, the company, which is committed to delivering 1 billion tonnes of CO2 reductions by 2030, has worked with climate-leading businesses to support more than 600 carbon removal and reduction projects in 56 countries. With a focus on helping to transform the global economy, improve health and livelihoods and restore a thriving planet, Climate Impact Partners develops and delivers the highest quality carbon-financed projects. It creates and manages carbon credit and energy attribute certificate portfolios that enable its clients to offset emissions they can’t yet reduce, put a price on carbon to incentivize change, and meet ambitious climate goals. Climate Impact Partners builds on the expertise, integrity, and innovation of two companies that have led the voluntary carbon market – Natural Capital Partners and ClimateCare.

Find out more at: climateimpact.com

About CarbonNeutral® certification

CarbonNeutral® certification was created and is managed by Climate Impact Partners. It was the first clear set of guidelines for businesses to achieve carbon neutrality back in 2002, and every year since then Climate Impact Partners has continued its commitment to providing a robust framework for clear, transparent and high-quality carbon neutral action. The CarbonNeutral Protocol is a publicly available document that sets out the requirements for companies to achieve CarbonNeutral® certification. It is updated annually with input from an Advisory Council of external experts to ensure it reflects the latest industry and scientific best practice.

Find out more at: carbonneutral.com

