Click Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Click Therapeutics, Inc. (“Click”), a leader in Digital Therapeutics™ as prescription medical treatments, today announced that company management will participate in two investor conferences this month.

Cowen 43 rd Annual Health Care Conference: March 6-8, 2023 in Boston, MA

March 6-8, 2023 in Boston, MA Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: March 14-16, 2023 in Miami, FL

Company management will participate in one-on-one meetings at both conferences. To request a meeting with the company, please reach out to the respective conference organizers.

About Click Therapeutics

Click Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes software as prescription medical treatments for patients with unmet medical needs. Through cognitive and neurobehavioral mechanisms, Click’s Digital Therapeutics™ enable change within individuals, and are designed to be used independently or in conjunction with biomedical treatments. The Clickometrics® adaptive data science platform continuously personalizes user experience to optimize engagement and outcomes. Following a groundbreaking clinical trial, Click’s industry-leading smoking cessation program is available nationwide through a wide variety of payers, providers, and employers. Click’s lead prescription program has completed a pivotal, remote, randomized, controlled trial on the Verily platform for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in 386 adults. Click is progressing a broad pipeline of Digital Therapeutics™ across a variety of high-burden therapeutic areas, including MDD, Schizophrenia, Migraine, Multiple Sclerosis, Chronic Pain, Atopic Dermatitis, Acute Coronary Syndrome, Obesity, Oncology and more. For more information on Click, visit ClickTherapeutics.com.

