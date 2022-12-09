Clevon Completes First North American Autonomous Delivery in Fort Worth

Clevon, in partnership with Hillwood and O’Neill’s Inflight Catering, demonstrates practical application of autonomous delivery technology at the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clevon, a global autonomous delivery innovator founded in Estonia, performed its first U.S. autonomous delivery with CLEVON 1, the company’s flagship multi-platform all-electric robot courier at the AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) in Fort Worth.





This cooperation comes less than three months after the company moved its U.S. headquarters to the MIZ.

“This is a momentous day between the growing partnership between Clevon and Hillwood as CLEVON 1 made its first successful delivery through an urban environment in the U.S.,” said Meelis Anton, Clevon’s U.S. chief operating officer. “With demand for autonomous last-mile delivery solutions booming on a global scale, Clevon is forever changing the way in which goods are transported, logging over 12,000 miles autonomously delivering goods abroad, and now here in the U.S., Hillwood’s Mobility Innovation Zone platform is helping Clevon advance and commercialize our autonomous technology, and we look forward to continued deployments in the future.”

CLEVON 1, working with real-time obstacles, delivered gourmet meals from O’Neill’s Inflight Catering to Alliance Aviation Services team members in the new, fixed-based operation (FBO) facility at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport. The robot courier traveled along the 3.6-mile route adjacent to I-35W traveling along Eagle Parkway, turning southbound on Heritage Parkway before arriving at its destination, 13901 Aviator Way. The combination of fast-service area mapping, telesupervision and autonomous driving capabilities enables CLEVON 1 to be deployed in new service areas in a very efficient way.

Clevon’s expansion into the North American market comes as the pressure from businesses and consumers to offer on-demand, same-day or next-day delivery of goods continues to skyrocket. Clevon’s driverless robot couriers shall drive on public roads and enable the transportation of goods to be more energy-efficient, cost-effective and scalable. CLEVON 1 has been tested on public roads in Europe for over two years and is proven to be safe and reliable. It is environmentally focused with zero CO2 emissions and reduces last-mile delivery labor costs by up to 90%.

“Businesses will need to differentiate and innovate their last-mile delivery solutions to compete in a marketplace where on-demand delivery options dominate,” said Ian Kinne, director of logistics innovation at Hillwood. “AllianceTexas and our Mobility Innovation Zone continue to be the go-to place for mobility visionaries to comprehensively scale and commercialize new technologies. By connecting to the established infrastructure and ecosystem at the MIZ, Clevon’s forward-thinking technology will enable them to provide alternative last-mile solutions in the supply chain here in North Texas.”

Recently expanding its services and opening a location at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport, O’Neill’s Inflight Catering provides first-class catering services to the growing private airplane community. O’Neill’s kitchen operations are 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Fort Worth has been the place to be for a long time now, and we’re thrilled to partner with Clevon and Hillwood at the AllianceTexas MIZ to demonstrate this new technology,” said Neill Reagan, owner of O’Neill’s Inflight Catering. “Today’s accomplishment shows the direct benefit to businesses looking to solve recurring, on-demand delivery needs. We want people to enjoy our food any way they can get it, and it’s even better when it’s environmentally friendly and contributes toward a climate-neutral economy.”

Hillwood and Alliance Aviation Services recently opened the new, highly-amenitized FBO facility at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport, combining award-winning service and state-of-the-art accommodations with innovation. The 209,000-square-foot facility at 13901 Aviator Way includes 68,000 square feet of additional hangar space that supports general and corporate aviation as well as military and air cargo operations.

ABOUT CLEVON

Clevon introduced the next-generation autonomous robot courier, the CLEVON 1 as the first autonomous robot courier in Europe to offer autonomous delivery services on public roads, starting with DPD (part of LaPoste) and most recently working with customers including DHL Express Estonia in Tallinn, Colruyt Group in Belgium and IKI stores in Vilnius, Lithuania delivering groceries. On-demand delivery industries like grocery retailers, food and beverage businesses and logistics providers partner with Clevon for safe, reliable and customizable delivery solutions that are environmentally focused — all backed by a proven track record of 15 years’ experience in robotics and automation technologies. In 2022, Clevon was listed on the Tallinn First North MTF (ISIN number EE3100096884, CLEV) after spinning off from Cleveron, the innovation leader in robotic click and collect solutions. Learn more at www.clevon.com.

ABOUT THE ALLIANCETEXAS MOBILITY INNOVATION ZONE

The AllianceTexas Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) is a unique landscape built on collaboration and opportunity. That combination works to connect people, places and ideas that push innovation in surface and air mobility forward. By leveraging its one-of-a-kind infrastructure, the MIZ offers mobility visionaries full access to an unparalleled ecosystem, resources, and partnerships essential to comprehensively scale and commercialize the latest technologies. AllianceTexas itself is an unparalleled 27,000-acre regional success story and has transformed the North Texas economy by connecting it to global industry. Hillwood’s AllianceTexas development is anchored by the world’s first industrial airport, Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and hosts one of the nation’s premier intermodal hubs. AllianceTexas is also home to more than 533 companies which have built more than 53 million square feet and created over 62,000 jobs. For more information, please visit www.alliancetexasmiz.com and www.alliancetexas.com.

ABOUT O’NEILL’S INFLIGHT CATERING

O’Neill’s Inflight Catering offers quality food and creative menus for the growing private airplane community. We currently serve Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Georgetown, Horseshoe Bay, Houston, Kerrville and New Braunfels – and now Fort Worth. O’Neill’s offers the finest and freshest foods. All food items are bought from the market within hours of delivery. O’Neill’s Inflight Catering is committed to quality and service standards for every single inflight meal created and served. Our kitchens are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and we can be reached anytime to accommodate your inflight catering needs. Whether you choose from our curated menus or create your own with the assistance of our chefs and staff, you can expect delicious food, expert coordination and gracious service – www.oneillsinflightcatering.com.

