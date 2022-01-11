Home Business Wire CleverTap To Exhibit NRF 2022 and Share Insights from its Report, Fit...
Business Wire

CleverTap To Exhibit NRF 2022 and Share Insights from its Report, Fit for the Future of Retail

di Business Wire

Fit for the Future offers a blueprint for retailers to create and execute a holistic strategy to distinguish their brands

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleverTapCleverTap, the world’s leading user engagement and retention cloud, announced today that it will participate in the NRF 2022 Retail’s Big Show in New York City January 16 – 18, 2022. NRF 2022 will bring together industry visionaries who are on the forefront of imaging the future of retail. CleverTap looks forward to contributing to these important dialogs by sharing insights from its upcoming report, Fit for the Future of Retail, which reveals four fundamental business objectives for engaging with today’s mobile-centric consumers.

In 2021, CleverTap undertook a six-month qualitative and quantitative research project on the state of marketing and customer engagement in the mobile channel. It draws from data insights included in key ecommerce benchmark reports produced by CleverTap data science teams, as well as campaigns executed across the platform and exclusive interviews with leading retail brands around the globe. Efforts focused on understanding retail’s strategic objectives, most pressing challenges and existing capabilities. The initiative also included workshops across all regions with Customer Success Managers who have the inside track on customer behaviors and expectations.

The result is an innovative blueprint for commerce companies that want to move from personalization to individualization. Brands seeking to differentiate themselves from the rest of the market can leverage the report’s insights to plan and execute a holistic strategy to drive customer connection and grow transactions through contextual, valuable and appropriate marketing and communications.

“We gained valuable insights into what consumers are doing as they engage with brands. Strategically, we’ve been able to pinpoint the disconnects in capabilities and campaigns that hinder the customer journey and prevent retailers from realizing their potential and hitting their targets,” explained Shelley Schmidtlin, Director of Enterprise Marketing at CleverTap. “This insight will equip brand marketers to move the conversation with a framework that allows them to identify goals and prioritize tactics. We’re very excited to share this knowledge with marketers.”

Attendees who wish to learn more are invited to visit CleverTap at booth #6819 | Level 3, of the NRF 2022 Exhibit Hall or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Shelley Schmidtlin visit https://clevertap.com/nrf/.

About CleverTap:

CleverTap is a modern, integrated, retention cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. For brands that understand and value user retention, CleverTap drives context and individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML powered insights and automation. Customers around the world representing over 10,000 apps, including Vodafone Idea, SonyLIV, Daimler, Gojek, Carousell, and Premier League, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long term revenue. Backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, and Accel, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Dubai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Bonnie Moss

Moss Networks

818-995-8127

bonnie@mossnetworks.com

Articoli correlati

Smartly.io “State of Social Advertising Report” Reveals Increased Multi-Platform Approach and Need for Automation

Business Wire Business Wire -
51% of marketers say half or more of marketing budgets are dedicated to social media ads, with 43% already...
Continua a leggere

GSA Ushers in 2022 by Welcoming New Board Members

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AMD--The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Board of Directors welcomes three new board members: Dr. Anirudh Devgan,...
Continua a leggere

GSA Ushers in 2022 by Welcoming New Board Members

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AMD--The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Board of Directors welcomes three new board members: Dr. Anirudh Devgan,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
lg quantum computing

Quantum Computing, Lg si unisce all’Ibm Quantum Network

Digitale