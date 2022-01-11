CleverTap To Exhibit NRF 2022 and Share Insights from its Report, Fit for the Future of Retail

Fit for the Future offers a blueprint for retailers to create and execute a holistic strategy to distinguish their brands

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleverTap—CleverTap, the world’s leading user engagement and retention cloud, announced today that it will participate in the NRF 2022 Retail’s Big Show in New York City January 16 – 18, 2022. NRF 2022 will bring together industry visionaries who are on the forefront of imaging the future of retail. CleverTap looks forward to contributing to these important dialogs by sharing insights from its upcoming report, Fit for the Future of Retail, which reveals four fundamental business objectives for engaging with today’s mobile-centric consumers.

In 2021, CleverTap undertook a six-month qualitative and quantitative research project on the state of marketing and customer engagement in the mobile channel. It draws from data insights included in key ecommerce benchmark reports produced by CleverTap data science teams, as well as campaigns executed across the platform and exclusive interviews with leading retail brands around the globe. Efforts focused on understanding retail’s strategic objectives, most pressing challenges and existing capabilities. The initiative also included workshops across all regions with Customer Success Managers who have the inside track on customer behaviors and expectations.

The result is an innovative blueprint for commerce companies that want to move from personalization to individualization. Brands seeking to differentiate themselves from the rest of the market can leverage the report’s insights to plan and execute a holistic strategy to drive customer connection and grow transactions through contextual, valuable and appropriate marketing and communications.

“We gained valuable insights into what consumers are doing as they engage with brands. Strategically, we’ve been able to pinpoint the disconnects in capabilities and campaigns that hinder the customer journey and prevent retailers from realizing their potential and hitting their targets,” explained Shelley Schmidtlin, Director of Enterprise Marketing at CleverTap. “This insight will equip brand marketers to move the conversation with a framework that allows them to identify goals and prioritize tactics. We’re very excited to share this knowledge with marketers.”

