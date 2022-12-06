Cleerly Hires Udo Hoffmann, MD, MPH as Chief Scientific Officer

Cardiovascular clinical trial expert brings AI imaging experience to lead research efforts

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cleerly, the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease, announced it has appointed Udo Hoffmann, MD, MPH, as chief scientific officer. In this role, Dr. Hoffmann will oversee Cleerly’s large-scale research efforts, including its multicenter clinical trials, as well as Cleerly’s relationships with other leading healthcare industry partners.

“It’s with great enthusiasm that we welcome Dr. Hoffmann to Cleerly,” said James K. Min, MD, FACC, FESC, MSCCT, founder and CEO of Cleerly. “Udo has dedicated his professional career to the performance of landmark clinical trials that have fundamentally informed the clinical use of cardiovascular computed tomography (CT), and his scientific abilities are unparalleled. His addition to the Cleerly leadership team will be synergistic in our efforts to develop the scientific evidence and clinical products and services that aim to fundamentally change the way we provide cardiovascular care.”

Prior to joining Cleerly, Dr. Hoffmann was a Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School and served as the Chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Imaging at the Department of Radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). He also was the Founding Director of the MGH Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center. As a leader in improving cardiovascular prevention and treatment, he was the Principal Investigator of major National Institutes of Health (NIH)-supported clinical trials such as ROMICAT I and II, PROMISE, REPRIEVE and led the CT Imaging in the Framingham Heart Study. His work has resulted in over 600 peer-reviewed publications in such esteemed journals as the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association, Lancet and others.

Dr. Hoffmann earned his medical degree and doctorate from the University of Leipzig, Germany, and a Master of Public Health from the Harvard School of Public Health. He completed his residency at Vienna General Hospital.

“Cleerly’s mission to fundamentally change our approach to prevent heart attacks and commitment to generate robust scientific evidence to support this mission is truly inspirational and very much needed,” Dr. Hoffmann said. “I have dedicated my career at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School to using the latest non-invasive imaging technology and artificial intelligence to improve prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer. I am very excited to join Cleerly to lead upcoming randomized clinical trials and support overall scientific strategy and play a part in taming the world’s #1 killer – coronary atherosclerosis.”

About Cleerly



Cleerly is the company creating a new standard of care for heart disease. Through its FDA-cleared, value-based diagnostic solutions driven by machine intelligence, Cleerly enables comprehensive phenotyping of coronary artery disease, as determined from advanced non-invasive CT imaging. Led by a world-class clinical and technical team, Cleerly enhances health literacy for each and every stakeholder in the coronary care pathway. For more information, please visit: https://www.cleerlyhealth.com.

