Clearwater Analytics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 18, 2026

BOISE, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWAN), (“CWAN” or the “Company”), the most comprehensive technology platform for investment management, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

As a result of the execution of a definitive agreement under which an investor group led by Permira and Warburg Pincus will acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock in an all-cash transaction, as announced on December 21, 2025, the Company will not host an earnings conference call or webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results nor provide forward-looking guidance.

The financial results release and any accompanying material will be available on CWAN’s website at investors.cwan.com.

About CWAN

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN) is transforming investment management with the industry’s most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, CWAN’s single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, CWAN supports over $10 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at www.cwan.com.

Kamil Mielczarek

Investor Relations

+1 208-510-6856

investors@cwan.com

Claudia Cahill

Media Relations

+1 703-728-1221

press@cwan.com