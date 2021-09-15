ClearSale IPO Raises US$254 Million with Eye on Growth, Fraud Prevention Innovation

Massive consumer shift to ecommerce drove 65% net revenue increase for the company, a global leader in CNP fraud prevention

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B3–International fraud protection leader ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) is pleased to announce that its July 30 initial public offering on Brazil’s B3 stock exchange generated the equivalent of US$254 million (R$1.3 billion) following the company’s historic revenue growth in 2020. ClearSale realized US$147.7 million from the IPO and intends to dedicate 50% of the total to support organic growth, 30% to acquisitions and 20% to innovation and development.

ClearSale’s advanced statistical technology and its team of expert fraud analysts—the world’s largest—combine to offer unique card-not-present (CNP) fraud prevention that reduces chargebacks and false positives while helping merchants to deliver an excellent customer experience. As the pandemic shifted consumers in many regions from in-store to online shopping and fraud attacks on ecommerce merchants increased, ClearSale’s 2020 net revenue grew by 65.7%, compared to 2019 growth of 35.5%. The company’s 2020 net international revenue grew by 132.7% to comprise 11% of the total.

ClearSale’s leadership team attended the IPO at the B3, where CEO Bernardo Lustosa credited customer confidence in ClearSale’s solutions with the company’s growth. “The IPO was the path we chose to expand the business and follow our mission to promote consumer confidence in the digital ecosystem. Investor confidence in our team, culture, solutions and future plans are now added to the reliability that our clients have already placed in the company over the past two decades to ensure their safety and maintain focus on the consumer.”

Since its founding in São Paulo in 2001, ClearSale has grown from a small startup to the largest global provider of CNP fraud prevention services, with more than 4,000 customers across 170 countries. ClearSale made the Financial Times 2021 list of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas and has offices in Miami, Florida, and São Paulo, Brazil, along with operations in Australia and the UK.

“We’re evolving to meet the needs of a growing industry, and we’re doing so while maintaining a company culture that’s based on innovation and problem-solving on behalf of our customers,” said EVP and partner Rafael Lourenco. “That culture focus is reflected in our 99% customer retention rate and in the success that we’ve had attracting top talent to build our business.”

Banco Itaú BBA served as lead coordinator on ClearSale’s IPO, with Bank of America, BTG Pactual and Santander acting as offering coordinators. ClearSale is listed on the B3’s Novo Mercado segment under the ticker symbol CLSA3.

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. More information at https://www.clear.sale or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

