ClearSale and Gorgias Offer Retailers Paths to Great Online Customer Experiences

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX–Global fraud protection leader, ClearSale (www.clear.sale), announced today a new webinar in partnership with innovative helpdesk technology provider, Gorgias. The free webinar, 5 Steps to Turn Your Customer Service, CX, and Fraud Prevention Into Sales Generators, will take place live this Thursday, June 17, 2021 and will show online merchants how customer service and fraud prevention support better customer experiences and increased sales.

The shift to online shopping has changed consumer perspectives and their expectations of retailers. In a recent survey conducted, 79% of consumers saying that the overall experience is as important as the products a company offers, online retailers must evaluate the customer experience holistically to stay competitive. Part of that equation is offering both exceptional customer service and a safe and seamless purchasing experience, with 39% of consumers stating that a false decline of their purchase would prevent them from ever shopping with the retailer again.

“Meeting the customer’s expectations is more challenging and more important than it has ever been before,” said Rohan Kapoor, Strategic Partner Manager at Gorgias. “To create great, end-to-end experiences, the purchase process must be fast and safe, and businesses must have the right information at their fingertips during customer interactions. With data surfaced for customer service agents, customer service contact can become revenue-generating opportunities.”

Denise Purtzer, ClearSale’s VP of Partnerships and webinar co-host, added, “Of course, with increased online sales comes an increased risk of fraud. But fraud prevention that is only programmatic results in false positives, disrupting both the purchase flow and the customer experience. The end result is a lost sale today and, more than likely, lost sales in the future. Online merchants need better customer service and fraud prevention tools in their arsenal to avoid lost revenue.”

The live webinar takes place Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 2pm eastern / 11am pacific. A $100 gift card will be raffled off to one lucky webinar attendee. Interested retailers can register for free here.

About ClearSale

ClearSale offers the most complete e-commerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world’s largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention. ClearSale helps businesses prevent fraudulent chargebacks without interfering with the online shopping experience. As a result, clients can sell more, safely, even in dynamic or challenging international markets. More information at https://www.clear.sale or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or Twitter @ClearSaleUS.

About Gorgias

Gorgias is the #1 rated helpdesk for Shopify that has already assisted 5900+ businesses from all over the globe to boost their sales by organizing a seamless journey for their customers. By centralizing customer interactions and automating 20% of responses to repetitive questions, your support agents will now spend their valuable time answering to unique questions and requests and, as the result, build a strong relationship between the customer and the brand.

Learn more at https://www.gorgias.com.

