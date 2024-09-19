ClearSale Accelerates Momentum with Strategic C-Suite Appointments

Key leadership promotions underscore the company’s significant traction following the launch of its innovative product suite

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global business intelligence and risk prevention provider ClearSale (http://clear.sale) has announced Sarah Zilenovski as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Rodrigo Sanchez as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Leandro Bartolassi as Chief Operation Officer (COO). Bolstering its leadership structure and solidifying its market position, the promotion of these executives builds on the company's impressive trajectory this year.





Sarah Zilenovski, who joined ClearSale in 2012 as a sales manager, has played a key role in developing global marketing strategies and contributing to the company’s international expansion. As CMO, she will lead product and institutional marketing teams and drive the public company’s growth objectives. Bringing over 15 years of industry experience, the last 4 spent with ClearSale, Rodrigo Sanchez will build on his role by shaping the company’s sales strategies. In his new position, he will guide ClearSale toward a more agile structure designed to scale the brand through partnerships and alliances. Leandro Bartolassi will oversee the application fraud unit to drive the evolution of the company’s products and spearhead the launch of new solutions. His deep knowledge of fraud prevention in banks, fintechs and retail companies will serve as a foundation as he focuses on expanding into different markets.

“In a complex landscape, our organization is constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of our clients,” said Eduardo Mônaco, CEO of ClearSale. “These promotions are a direct reflection of our commitment to be at the forefront of innovation and offer cutting-edge solutions. In their new roles, I am certain these leaders will further accelerate the company’s growth and enhance our market position.”

ClearSale is embracing rapid growth and momentum ahead of the upcoming holiday season. These exciting appointments follow ClearSale’s recent launch of its new product suite, Preventative Intel, and the release of its latest state of consumer attitudes report. Meant to help retailers prepare for the peak shopping season, the three new solutions, Instant Decision, Automatic Decision, and Complete Decision are designed to meet the unique needs of each merchant. In addition, the multi-national survey conducted with ecommerce shoppers revealed an inside look at buyer behaviors and emerging trends that will guide retailers to success in 2024 and beyond. Combining data and trends, powerful solutions, and expert leadership, ClearSale is prepared to help brands navigate the evolving retail and fraud prevention landscape.

About ClearSale

ClearSale (B3: CLSA3) offers the most complete ecommerce fraud protection, combining cutting-edge statistical technology with the world's largest team of specialized fraud analysts for a balanced, comprehensive, real-world approach. Trusted by over 6,000 customers worldwide and touting a 99% retention rate, ClearSale is the first company to offer chargeback guarantees and the largest company focused on global card-not-present fraud prevention.

