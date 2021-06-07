Clearlake Portfolio Company Janus International Group Announces Completion of NYSE Listing through Business Combination with Juniper Industrial Holdings

Janus, a leading provider of cutting-edge access control technologies and building product solutions for the self-storage and commercial industrial sectors, will begin trading on the NYSE under ticker JBI

TEMPLE, Ga. & SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Janus International Group, Inc. (“Janus” or the “Company”), Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) and Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (“Juniper”) announced today the closing of Janus’ previously announced business combination with Juniper, a publicly-listed special purpose acquisition company (NYSE: JIH). The business combination was approved at Juniper’s special meeting of stockholders on June 3, 2021, and closed today, June 7, 2021. Janus, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, will begin trading on June 8, 2021 on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “JBI”.

Clearlake remains Janus’ largest shareholder and Chief Executive Officer Ramey Jackson will continue to lead the Company. Clearlake acquired Janus in 2018, and the Company has grown tremendously over the last several years, introducing numerous new software-based access control technologies and acquiring several critical accretive business lines. Janus now serves over 10,000 customers on a global basis and has established itself as a leader in the broader commercial and self-storage ecosystems, providing innovative solutions that address unique and growing market needs, including Janus’ proprietary Nokē access control solution that supports the Company’s first-mover advantage in a nascent but large, addressable market for smart facilities and wireless management technologies.

“The completion of this transaction and our listing on the NYSE signifies a tremendous milestone for Janus as we continue executing on our compelling growth plans,” said Ramey Jackson, CEO of Janus. “Our industry is at a critical juncture as our customers begin modernizing and adopting our technologies and invest in upgrading existing and new facilities,” added Mr. Jackson. “We are fortunate to have had Clearlake’s support and their technology and building products expertise over the last several years as we built new software-based solutions and closed on several accretive acquisitions. We are equally as excited to welcome the Juniper team who I view as the perfect partners to help us and Clearlake drive the next chapter of growth for our company. Finally, I want to recognize the accomplishments of the broader Janus team, as I could not be more proud of our management team and employees for consistently executing and offering our customers the best solutions in the industry.”

“This is a tremendous outcome for Janus and Clearlake, and we are confident that Janus will be even better positioned as a public company to continue its impressive trajectory,” said José E. Feliciano, Chairman of the Janus Board of Directors and Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Clearlake, and Colin Leonard, Partner at Clearlake, in a joint statement. “Since our initial investment, Janus has executed on its growth strategy and developed game changing technology solutions that the industry cannot ignore. We are excited to continue as significant stakeholders in Janus and support the Company through our O.P.S.® (Operations, People, and Strategy) playbook. Together with Juniper, we believe Janus is uniquely positioned to drive considerable additional stakeholder value and look forward to our continued partnership.”

“Our goal with Juniper was not only to find a great investment for our platform, but to also partner with an industry leading company with an abundant number of growth opportunities where our team can add significant value and resources,” said Roger Fradin, Chairman of Juniper. “We could not be more excited that Ramey and the broader Janus and Clearlake teams are our partners here, and we look forward to leveraging our team’s decades of industrial and access control experience to support Janus’ strategic vision.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Janus. UBS is acting as financial and capital markets advisor as well as placement agent to Juniper. Moelis & Company LLC is also acting as financial advisor to Juniper.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group (“Janus”) is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key self-storage, commercial and industrial building solutions and new technologies, including: automation and access control technologies, roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units, and much more. The Janus team operates out of several U.S. locations and six locations internationally. More information is available at www.janusintl.com.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake’s operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm’s core target sectors are industrials, technology and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $39 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JIH)

Juniper Industrial Holdings (“JIH” or “Juniper”) is a Special Purpose Acquisition Corporation (“SPAC”) targeting companies within the industrials sector. With $348 million in trust, the SPAC was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Juniper’s management team has a proven track record of identifying market-leading technologies across the industrial spectrum, and an affinity for businesses with strong brands and mission-critical offering. The Juniper team has a robust network of relationships within industrial and investment communities built over 60+ years of combined industry experience, and a deep understanding of industrial trends. More information is available at www.juniperindustrial.com.

