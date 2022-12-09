Clearfield’s CMO Kevin Morgan Moves from FBA Chairman to Senior Council

Morgan has played in instrumental role in guiding organization for the past two decades

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#broadband—Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Kevin Morgan has been appointed to the Fiber Broadband Association’s (FBA) Senior Council. The move recognizes his decades of service to the organization and follows completion of his term as the 2022 Chairman of the Board. This marks Morgan’s third term serving in this capacity at the FBA and its predecessor, the Fiber to the Home Council.

“Kevin has played an integral role in shaping the direction of FBA, as a member, committee Chair and most recently as our Chairman of the Board,” said Gary Bolton, FBA’s President and CEO. “There are few people who understand the fiber market better, who intuitively know what needs to be done to move the market forward, and how to create opportunities as the opportunity ahead of us unfolds.”

Morgan was first elected to the FBA Board in 2010 and has served as Chair of both the Government Affairs committee and Marketing committee. Over his 30-year career, Morgan has served in key roles at several leading telecommunication operators and equipment manufacturers. Clearfield has been an FBA member since 2002.

“FBA has provided critical leadership, insight and resources to the fiber broadband industry and I’m looking forward to joining industry leaders John George of OFS and Mike Hill of OnTrac as part of the Senior Council,” said Morgan. “Together, we will close the Digital Equity Gap in the US and I’m delighted to continue serving the association as the market looks to deploy more fiber broadband in the next five years than has been deployed to date.”

