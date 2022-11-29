CLEAResult Launches Golden State Rebates Program in Partnership with California Utilities

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#California–California residents can now save money instantly on energy-efficient home upgrades with the new Golden State Rebates program implemented by CLEAResult, the largest energy efficiency solutions provider in North America, under a contract awarded by San Diego Gas & Electric Company (SDG&E®). The program’s easy-to-use retail coupon portal includes rebates of up to $500 and is available to customers of SDG&E®, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E®), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas®) and Southern California Edison Company (SCE®).





Golden State Rebates currently offers instant discounts when purchasing energy-saving smart thermostats, water heaters and room air conditioners. Customers simply sign up for an account, verify their eligibility, then receive a coupon via email for the selected product to be redeemed at a participating in-store or online retailer of their choice. The program is the only statewide instant rebate option that works with retailers directly to make purchasing energy-efficient products more convenient and affordable.

“Energy costs are a top concern for Californians and their utilities,” said Kecia Davison, CLEAResult’s Senior Vice President for the West Region. “Energy efficiency is key to saving folks money now and in the long run. It also plays a vital role in supporting the state’s decarbonization goals.”

The program has the full support of SDG&E, PG&E, SoCalGas and SCE as part of the companies’ efforts to transition California to a clean energy future that is equitable and affordable for everyone.

“Beyond the immediate savings from the rebates, energy-efficient products can help customers save in the long run on their gas and electric bills by reducing their energy consumption,” said SDG&E Director of Customer Programs Hollie Bierman. “By replacing older models of appliances with ultra-efficient ones, families can potentially save hundreds of dollars per year, while also reducing their carbon footprint.”

People often make energy efficiency improvements when equipment needs to be replaced, so Golden State Rebates ensures that utility customers, installers and distributers all have access to instant discounts. The rebates can also be combined with other statewide initiatives like TECH Clean California to help people save even more money. If someone is upgrading to a heat pump water heater, for example, they may be able to save up to $500 with Golden State Rebates, plus an additional $1,000 – $3,100 through TECH Clean California depending on eligibility. People can check their eligibility using the Switch is On Incentive Finder as the additional incentives are only available in limited territories and amounts are subject to change.

Golden State Rebates’ holistic approach to energy efficiency can help people be proactive about their energy use, all while saving money at a time when it’s needed most. Visit goldenstaterebates.com for full details on everything the program has to offer.

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition, and decarbonization solutions in North America.

