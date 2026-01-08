CLEAResult Announces Executive Leadership Updates to Support Growth Across North America

Appointments strengthen corporate operations, technology, and Canadian market leadership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLEAResult, North America’s largest energy efficiency, energy transition, and energy sustainability services provider, has announced a series of executive leadership updates designed to support the company’s continued growth and strategic expansion across the United States and Canada.

The appointments include key C-suite leadership changes at CLEAResult Corporate and the appointment of a new President of CLEAResult Canada, reinforcing the company’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and strong client outcomes across all markets.

“These leadership updates reflect a deliberate investment in the capabilities we need to scale with focus and discipline,” said Rich McBee, CLEAResult President and CEO. “Ryan Shaw, Vic Pisani, and Matthew Childress each bring deep expertise in growth, operations, and technology that strengthens our corporate foundation, while Ehsan Dibaji’s leadership in Canada positions us to continue expanding our impact in key markets. Together, this team reinforces our ability to deliver results for clients and advance our mission of changing the way people use energy.”

Corporate Leadership Updates

With more than 20 years of experience in the energy sector, Ryan Shaw has been appointed Chief Growth Officer (CGO) — a newly created role focused on accelerating CLEAResult’s strategic expansion and strengthening market leadership across North America. As CGO, Shaw leads the company’s Growth organization, overseeing practices, emerging businesses, marketing, strategic partnerships, and digital experience services.

Vic Pisani has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) for CLEAResult’s U.S. operations, with responsibility for driving operational performance, strengthening client relationships, and standardizing program delivery across the organization. In this role, Pisani oversees six U.S. regions, supporting consistent delivery and strong client engagement nationwide. He brings more than 30 years of experience in energy efficiency consulting and utility management.

Matthew Childress has been appointed Chief Technology and Product Officer (CTPO), where he leads CLEAResult’s technology infrastructure, product development, and client-facing platforms across North America. Childress brings more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership, with a focus on building scalable systems and delivering complex, enterprise-wide initiatives.

CLEAResult Canada Leadership Update

Ehsan Dibaji has been appointed President of CLEAResult Canada, marking an important milestone in the company’s continued growth and leadership expansion across the Canadian market.

Dibaji brings more than 15 years of experience in energy efficiency, demand side management, policy alignment, and market development. He has overseen some of Canada’s largest residential and commercial and industrial energy efficiency programs and has played a key role in advancing cross-provincial market expansion, including supporting CLEAResult Québec’s strategic readiness and market entry. Most recently, Dibaji served as Vice President of Policy and Market Development for CLEAResult Canada.

Together, these leadership updates strengthen CLEAResult’s executive team as the company continues to scale for tremendous growth while supporting clients as they navigate an evolving energy landscape.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition, and energy sustainability services in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities, and residential customers to reduce their energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,700 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is majority owned by leading U.S. middle market private equity firm Kohlberg. Explore all our energy solutions at clearesult.com.

