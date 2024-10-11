Clear Street Launches Rebrand of CenterPoint Securities and Provides Active Trading Division Update

CenterPoint Securities Rebrands to Clear Street Active Trading While Rolling Out New Functionality

Clear Street’s Advanced Trading Technology and Award-Winning Solutions Power Excellence for Active & Professional Traders

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clear Street (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the brokerage ecosystem, announced today the rebranding of CenterPoint Securities, the award-winning provider of products and services for the active and professional trader. Clear Street acquired CenterPoint in 2020.





Customers benefit from Clear Street’s constant ability to innovate, customize and deliver world-class trading technologies, harnessing the firm’s institutional knowledge led by the best teams on the street. In tandem with the rebrand, Clear Street Active Trading is rolling out three new tools and services for the active trader:

Studio: The in-house, all-in-one portfolio management platform that enables clients transparent access to risk and margin, exposures, PnL and analytics reports instantly. Studio also gives both large and small clients access to an Execution Management System, Order Management System, Portfolio Management System and Research Management System to help build their businesses.

Application Programming Interface ( API ): Customers use Clear Street’s robust, fully automated REST API to programmatically access equity markets, making it ideal for algorithmic and quantitative trading strategies.

): Customers use Clear Street’s robust, fully automated REST API to programmatically access equity markets, making it ideal for algorithmic and quantitative trading strategies. Virtual Trading Floor (VTF): Clear Street has contracted with financial publishing company T3 Live to bring their VTF to Clear Street Active Trading clients. Clear Street will cover associated costs on behalf of Active Trading clients. The VTF’s fast-paced trading rooms provide a highly engaged trading experience for Clear Street clients and are specifically designed for experienced, professional traders, prop groups and emerging funds that follow the market intently each day.

Sean Hendelman, CEO of Clear Street’s Active Trading business, said “With the bespoke capabilities Clear Street provides to market participants each day, I am most excited about delivering Clear Street’s technology, stability and white-glove customer service to professional and active traders.”

As part of the brand integration, Clear Street Active Trading is proud to sponsor Traders4ACause’s 11th annual Conference, supporting Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Raising the Village, and Three Square Food Bank. Clear Street believes in the importance of giving back and T4AC24 making a positive impact while continuing to provide the trading community with cutting-edge solutions.

About Clear Street



Clear Street is modernizing the brokerage ecosystem. Founded in 2018, Clear Street is a diversified financial services firm replacing the legacy infrastructure used across capital markets. The firm started from scratch by building a completely cloud-native clearing and custody system designed for today’s complex, global market. Clear Street’s proprietary platform adds significant efficiency to the market while focusing on minimizing risk, redundancy, and cost for clients. Clear Street’s goal is to create a single platform for every asset class, in every country, and in any currency. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io.

