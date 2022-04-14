Clear Skye Welcomes Templar Shield to Its Elevate Partner Program to Streamline Identity Security and Governance for Enterprise Organizations

New Partnership Reflects Growing Demand for Identity Solutions that Drive Digital Transformation through Improved IAM and IGA

EMERYVILLE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clear Skye® Inc today announced that Templar Shield has joined the company’s Elevate Partner Program, designed to drive collaboration in the $13 billion and growing Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) market. Templar Shield, a premier cybersecurity, privacy, risk, and compliance technology professional services firm, is aligned with Clear Skye’s commitment to position IGA alongside organizations’ existing business platforms, such as ServiceNow.

With enterprise solutions for the protection of user data and access- and entry-permissions, Templar Shield delivers IGA solutions that open new revenue streams for customers. Through this partnership, Templar Shield can customize and integrate Clear Skye IGA for clients’ specific needs, including reducing previously siloed aspects of administrative and operational management.

Despite a broad offering of services, Templar Shield specializes in Identity Access and Management (IAM) advisory and consulting solutions, as well as agile IAM implementations and integrations. With experience providing risk management services around the ServiceNow platform—on which Clear Skye runs natively—and over 20 years of industry expertise, Templar Shield was a clear choice for Clear Skye’s partner program.

“Clear Skye IGA is one of the most innovative products to emerge in the identity governance space in the last few years, and we’re thrilled to partner with them,” said Nicholas Freidman, CEO, Templar Shield. “Together, we can vastly improve IGA value through true alignment among ITSM, IRM, and identity governance on the Now Platform—something that no other company in the space is doing—and we’re happy to be a part of that.”

With a mission to improve security, user experience (UX), streamline operations, and improve overall business outcomes, Clear Skye seeks organizations like Templar Shield to join its Elevate Partner Program. Members receive access to technical training, joint marketing programs, and market-leading business opportunities through a growing network of partners, vendors, and prospective clients.

“Successful identity governance programs require knowledgeable, experienced systems integrators for successful implementations, and that’s what our partner program aims to achieve,” said Luis Almeida, CRO, Clear Skye. “As a leading and trusted provider of IAM solutions, a two-decade track record of success, and a belief in simplifying and uniting identity across the business, we’re excited to welcome Templar Shield aboard.”

About Clear Skye

Clear Skye is the only identity security and governance solution built natively on ServiceNow. The company reimagines enterprise identity access and risk management by enabling organizations to use a familiar interface, provide deeper identity control and insight, and build a bridge between the business and IT. By reducing silos between functional areas like HR, IT, SecOps, and GRC, Clear Skye reduces friction, increases efficiency, and accelerates time-to-value. Global customers trust Clear Skye with their identity lifecycle management, governance, and security initiatives.

For more information, visit www.clearskye.com

About Templar Shield, Inc.

Templar Shield, Inc. is a premier cybersecurity, privacy, risk and compliance technology professional services and value-added reseller firm. We provide a variety of service options to meet our clients’ specific needs including advisory, integrated risk transformation, consulting, operations, and technical solutions. Templar Shield was recognized as one of the top 15 U.S.-based GDPR advising companies in 2018.

Find out more about Templar Shield services and solutions at https://www.templarshield.com/.

