Clear Demand Secures Strategic Investment from M33 Growth & Bolsters Leadership Team with New Executive Chairman, Alex Moorhead

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClearanceOptimization–Clear Demand, the premier AI Price and Promotion Optimization software provider, has announced a strategic investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based growth-stage investment firm. This investment aims to boost Clear Demand’s growth, fuel innovation, and extend its capabilities to continue delivering strong value for retail clients in the grocery and convenience store markets.





In an increasingly complex and challenging market environment, Clear Demand’s AI pricing and promotion solutions have become indispensable for its clients, which include some of the largest grocery and convenience store chains in the US. These solutions directly and materially improve financial performance by facilitating faster, more transparent, and better pricing recommendations that ultimately align with the retailer’s strategy within and across categories. By leveraging Clear Demand’s advanced technology, clients gain deeper insights into consumer behavior and competitive dynamics, allowing them to optimize revenue and profitability while delivering on their brand promise to customers.

“The investment from M33 Growth signifies a pivotal milestone for Clear Demand. It will enable us to enhance the value we can deliver to our clients and further solidify our position as the premier AI Price and Promotion Optimization solution,” said James A. Sills, Ph.D., President and CEO of Clear Demand.

“Clear Demand provides a differentiated and robust pricing platform that delivers significant ROI for its clients,” said Gabe Ling, Managing Director and Founding Partner at M33 Growth. “We appreciate the strong foundation Jim and team have built and look forward to supporting their mission to empower retailers by adopting a software solution that blends cutting edge data-science with modern technologies like AI and machine learning.”

In addition to the investment from M33, Clear Demand has also welcomed Alex Moorhead as the new Executive Chairman. Alex joins Clear Demand having previously served in various leadership positions at retail-focused software and technology companies. These roles include Co-Founder and CEO of Nectar Loyalty UK, Air Miles Canada and numerous Board seats at firms such as Flashfood and Reebee Inc. (acquired by Flipp).

“Clear Demand has a unique combination of deep pricing expertise and strong technology acumen providing it with a great opportunity to support retailers as they evolve to meet the demands of a changing market. With the backing of M33 Growth, we are well-equipped to empower our clients with cutting-edge pricing and promotions technology and superior service to meet their needs,” added Alex Moorhead, Executive Chairman of Clear Demand.

View Partners Capital LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Clear Demand on the transaction.

About Clear Demand

Clear Demand is the leader in Intelligent Price Management and Optimization (IPMO) for retail and delivers an omni-channel lifecycle pricing solution that synchronizes prices, promotions, and markdowns to produce a consistent brand and shopping experience. The company leverages patented science that analyzes historical sales to understand shoppers’ sensitivity to price and generate price and promotion strategies that account for pricing rules, cost changes, and competitor prices to achieve profit and revenue goals. Architected to accommodate big data and delivered through Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Clear Demand’s Intelligent IPMO solution can be administered from a public or private cloud. Clear Demand’s innovations in retail science simplify adoption and use, while allowing retailers to see value in just weeks with more transparency and minimal disruption to existing business. Learn more at cleardemand.com.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that partners with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through new product development, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. Learn more at m33growth.com

Contacts

Mark Schwans



Clear Demand



+1 612-281-7871



mschwans@cleardemand.com