Cleanroom Film & Bags Announces CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging for Semiconductors and Microelectronics

PLACENTIA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cleanroom Film and Bags (CFB), a division of C-P Flexible Packaging, has expanded its line of CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging for semiconductors, silicon wafers, microchips, printed circuit boards, motherboards, integrated circuits, microprocessors, fiber optics and other sensitive electronic components.









Having pioneered some of the first low outgassing films for electronics packaging, Cleanroom Film & Bags has over 35 years of experience paving the way in advanced packaging substrates and materials for semiconductors and microelectronics. Every step of the manufacturing process, from raw materials to vacuum-sealed finished product, is performed within an ISO 14644-1 Class 6 cleanroom environment. CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging can be manufactured to meet Level 50 or Level 100 IEST and NASA cleanliness specifications.

The comprehensive CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging line includes:

Low outgassing packaging designed for critical applications requiring extremely low ionic contamination and outgassing

Antistatic nylon abrasion-resistant packaging providing extreme durability, as well as extremely low ionic contamination and non-volatile residue levels

ESD packaging with excellent static shielding properties, protecting sensitive electronics from damaging static discharge during handling and transportation

Antistatic LDPE packaging providing optimal chemical resistance and electrostatic protective barrier properties

EMI packaging meeting MIL-DTL-117 specification to prevent electromagnetic interference in sensitive components

Cleanroom Film & Bags produces CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging using domestically sourced barefoot resin, in one of the few vertically-integrated cleanroom packaging manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

“We have a long history of engineering and manufacturing packaging for microelectronics and critical components, to the extent that we designed our entire manufacturing process around the superior level of cleanliness these products require,” says Jaime Read, General Manager of Cleanroom Film & Bags. “Using exclusively American-made virgin resins and materials for CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging is one of the many ways we go above and beyond to provide unmatched quality.”

To learn more about CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging, visit www.cleanroomfilm.com/electronic-packaging or contact sales@cleanbags.com.

About Cleanroom Film & Bags

CFB is a trusted supplier of sterile cleanroom packaging for the medical, pharmaceutical, electronics, aerospace, semiconductor and food industries. CFB’s modernized solar-powered manufacturing facility features ISO-certified cleanrooms with environmental monitoring climate systems and a fully equipped laboratory. The company joined the C-P Flexible Packaging family in 2021, fueling additional growth and expansion. For more information on CFB’s cleanroom packaging, visit www.cleanroomfilm.com.

About C-P Flexible Packaging

Founded in 1958, C-P Flexible Packaging is one of the top flexible packaging manufacturers in the U.S., supporting the growth efforts of many leading consumer packaged goods companies. A portfolio company of First Atlantic Capital, C-P operates ten manufacturing plants across North America and employs over 1,000 people. The company brings together a full portfolio of flexible packaging formats spanning HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink sleeves, stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cold-seal flow wrap, compostable and recyclable flexible packaging. For more information on C-P Flexible Packaging, visit www.cpflexpack.com.

