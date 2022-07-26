Clarvue Announces Advanced Dark Site Management Tool to Maximize Efficiency and Management of Closed Locations

Tool Greatly Enhances Monitoring, Site & Vendor Management for Retailers

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarvue Inc., a leading custom software solutions company, has launched a new dark site management tool that helps all types of retailers manage their closed locations effectively and efficiently as market dynamics shift and portfolio changes become necessary.

The newly launched tool allows for asset tracking, risk management and mitigation, compliance, lease management, vendor management and remote monitoring. The management tool reduces the operation and financial burden of dark sites from time of announcement, until they are no longer part of the real estate portfolio. Specifically related to dark sites, the tool has been used to manage hundreds of projects for retailers.

“ This rapidly changing retail environment has created a tremendous need for retailers to effectively and efficiently manage dark sites,” said Mike MacKenzie, president and founder of Clarvue. “ The majority of retail management tools are designed to open and operate new and or existing sites, with very little attention to effective management of closures. There are substantial cost savings and efficiencies retailers can realize with our dark site management tool, and Clarvue is pleased to assist retailers with this overlooked market need.”

Clarvue has recently partnered with one of the largest healthcare retail service providers in the U.S. operating over 2,500 locations, to manage their dark sites as efficiently and effectively as possible. Clarvue significantly lowered the carrying costs of closed sites by streamlining all requirements for these locations, from time of close announcement until they are no longer assets on the balance sheet.

Additional dark site management experience includes working with leading discount retailers, coffee chains, casual dining, auto dealers and the food/drug/mass sectors. Clarvue works directly with retailers and also through various real estate services providers. Pricing available upon request.

“ Our platform serves as a single efficiency tool for associates, multiple departments, merchants and outside facility vendors, delivering tangible ROI and financial and operational results,” said Robin Walker, Clarvue’s chief operating officer. “ We have a passion for executing projects that make mundane operations and processes more effective and efficient for all types of retailers – healthcare, discount, specialty, casual/fast dining – whether they operate a handful or thousands of locations. In our history we have managed thousands of different projects over tens of thousands of separate locations.”

About Clarvue, Inc.

Clarvue provides highly customizable solutions without custom development, along with customized workflow solutions and consulting. It has been used by more than 50 leading retailers and partnered with leading real estate service companies, to maximize efficiency in facilities management, merchandising, operation efficiency, IT and project management. Clarvue has been assisting retailers for over 20 years and is based in Orange County, CA.

