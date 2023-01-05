Clariti Makes 2023 GovTech Top 100 List

DOVER, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clariti is honored to be named among other government technology leaders as a GovTech Top 100 Company for the second consecutive year. Compiled and published by the award-winning magazine, Government Technology, the annual list recognizes 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States.

“It’s an honor to be named to such an esteemed list of high impact government technology companies for the second consecutive year,” says Clariti Co-CEO, Cyrus Symoom. “It’s a testament to the work of our team, our customers, and our partners as we work to digitize the way permitting and licensing programs are delivered and administered by government agencies across North America.”

This year, Government Technology explains that government agencies’ openness to innovative, flexible, all-in-one platforms like Clariti will “stand among the most notable trends for gov tech as the new year begins.” These platforms can not only meet residents’ ever-evolving digital expectations, but also those of the new generation of government employees calling for change.

Over the past year, Clariti has continued to make significant investments in its technology in order to provide the best possible experience for governments and their customers. Offering a clicks-to-configure platform capable of meeting even the most complex permitting and licensing requirements, Clariti customers on average achieve a 50%+ faster issuance time, and can make system updates in less than one day.

“The need for an easy-to-use, reliable solution that can consolidate and improve the community and agency experience is something we hear from governments time and time again,” explains Cyrus. “Our customers and partners deserve huge kudos for working tirelessly to better serve their constituents and foster a more efficient and rewarding experience for staff – they’re the true drivers of innovation.”

You can find out more about Clariti’s permitting and licensing solutions here, or get in touch with us to learn more.

About Clariti

Clariti is a 100 percent software-as-a-service (SaaS) company offering empowering and easy-to-use permitting and licensing solutions for state and local governments.

