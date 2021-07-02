Clarios Files Registration Statement with SEC for an Initial Public Offering

MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarios, a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock (the “Common Stock”) and series A mandatory convertible preferred stock (the “Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock”). The number of shares of Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock to be offered and the price range for the proposed offerings have not yet been determined. Clarios has applied to list its Common Stock and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols BTRY and BTRY PRA, respectively.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offerings and as representatives of the underwriters for the offerings. Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup, HSBC, RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, TD Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, and Guggenheim Securities are also serving as book-running managers. Credit Agricole CIB, ING, National Bank of Canada Financial Inc., Natixis, Santander and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the proposed offerings.

About Clarios:

Clarios is a world leader in advanced energy storage solutions. We partner with our aftermarket and original equipment customers to meet increasing market demand for smarter applications, on a global scale. Our 16,000 employees develop, manufacture and distribute a portfolio of evolving battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. Our technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance, and bring reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We add value at every link in the supply chain, ensuring that up to 99% of the materials in our batteries are recovered, recycled and reused, contributing to the progress of the communities we serve and the planet we all share. Clarios is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners.

