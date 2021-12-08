Clarience Technologies Awards 2021 Perpetual Motion Award to GSR Technology Europe Ltd.

Eleven other suppliers also recognized with 2021 Supplier Achievement Awards

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Clarience Technologies, the parent company of several companies that serve the transportation market including Truck-Lite®, Road Ready® advanced telematics, ECCO® safety systems, RIGID Industries and DAVCO® filtration, today announced GSR Technology Europe Ltd. as the recipient of its inaugural Perpetual Motion Award which honors the supplier who best supports Clarience Technologies’ mission of moving the transportation industry forward.

The Perpetual Motion Award was established to recognize a top supplier whose actions demonstrate an understanding of Clarience Technologies’ growth and innovation goals. Suppliers who understand these sentiments become key partners for Clarience Technologies.

“Our success as a company is defined by our ability to provide our customers with the products they need today and the future technologies they desire,” said David McKean, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives and Business Development for Clarience Technologies. “GSR Technology Europe has acted proactively to address existing and future supply chain disruptions and has taken significant measures to shift capacity to meet unprecedented demand—actions that support our overall success.”

2021 Supplier Achievement Awards Recognize Eleven Other Global Suppliers

In addition to the Perpetual Motion Award, Clarience Technologies is also recognizing eleven other supplier partners with its 2021 Supplier Achievement Awards for exceeding operational standards in the areas of product quality and delivery, technological prowess and cost competitiveness. These suppliers represent fewer than the top one percent of Clarience Technologies overall supplier partners. 2021 Supplier Achievement Awards include:

Guanzhou Forda Signa Co., Ltd.

Hellyard Plastics Ltd.

KeyTronic

Lumileds LLC

Oxford Polymers

Metalsol SA de CV

Miltronic International Industry Inc.

Seal & Design Inc.

Supply Technologies LLC

Tyoga Container Company, Inc.

Company, Inc. Vertical Worldwide Trading

“Suppliers who share our commitment for exceptional customer service and who are pushing the boundaries of current technology in their own businesses are essential to maintain Clarience Technologies’ status as a leading global transportation technology provider,” said Kevin Krause, Vice President of Global Procurement. “We are proud to honor these 2021 recipients and look forward to their continued partnership in 2022.”

The Mission Continues

Established in 2020, Clarience Technologies is a technology-minded company focused on the future of transportation. The company established its headquarters to Southfield, Michigan to be at the epicenter of the transportation industry. Clarience Technologies has grown into new verticals and geographies, first with the 2020 acquisition of ECCO Safety Group and most recently with the acquisition of Australian-based LED Autolamps. The company has also built strong relationships with transportation thought leaders at key universities including Michigan State University, Lawrence Technological University, Carnegie Mellon University and Penn State Behrend.

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies focuses on developing vehicle and fleet management technology innovations for the commercial vehicle, passenger car, recreational off-road machine and pleasure craft markets. Through our data and insights, we improve fleet management, streamline supply chain management and enhance safety on and off the road. Since our Truck-Lite brand introduced the first sealed marker light in 1955, our companies have unveiled a steady stream of innovations that have turned customers into long-term partners. Today, Clarience Technologies is a global company known for its quality and dedication to sustainability – and to providing the technologies that keep our world moving forward. Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

