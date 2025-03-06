Clari Unveils New AI Workflows to Guide Seller Productivity and Drive Predictable Enterprise Revenue Growth

The only platform to consolidate seller productivity and forecasting precision to run all enterprise revenue workflows, end-to-end

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clari, the leader in Enterprise Revenue Orchestration, today announced a suite of AI-driven innovations designed to supercharge enterprise revenue growth. Building on 10 years of AI innovation, Clari is the only platform that integrates internal and external-facing AI-powered workflows, bringing all revenue-focused functions into one platform to drive execution across the entire revenue lifecycle.

Available now, Clari’s new AI-driven capabilities — including AI-Guided CRM Suggestions, Smart Deal Summaries, and Advanced Opportunity Scores — automate workflows, boost seller productivity, and drive predictable revenue growth.

According to Clari Labs research, enterprise customers using Clari’s Revenue Orchestration Platform are closing new logo deals 20% faster than they were two years ago. Clari customers leveraging AI aren’t just closing deals faster, they’re driving predictability, reducing pipeline risk, and optimizing execution at scale.

Customer Todd McKinnon, CEO, Okta, said: "Clari is the only platform that helps Okta unify the workflows that drive revenue, ensuring every rep, manager, and leader knows where to focus and what actions to take to create, convert, close, and retain revenue. With AI-optimized cadences, teams are guided to meet their goals by surfacing hidden opportunities, flagging risks, and closing deals faster."

AI that transforms seller productivity

Every stage of the revenue process presents an opportunity for AI-driven augmentation — empowering reps to be the CRO of their own territory — working strategically to close more deals. Clari continues to see rapid adoption of its new AI capabilities. In the past six months, AI Deal Summaries alone have increased by 572%.

Now, Clari is taking enterprise sales execution to the next level with innovations that eliminate inefficiencies, provide real-time insights, and help sellers take the right actions at the right time — all within their existing workflows.

Available now, new Clari AI-powered capabilities include:

Ask Clari: Provides instant answers to prompt-driven questions, streamlining deal and account management and decision-making, providing AI-driven next best actions and insights.

Provides instant answers to prompt-driven questions, streamlining deal and account management and decision-making, providing AI-driven next best actions and insights. AI-Guided CRM Suggestions: Unlike other solutions that update only in-app fields, Clari pushes AI-generated insights directly into the CRM — ensuring CRM remains the system of record.

Unlike other solutions that update only in-app fields, Clari pushes AI-generated insights directly into the CRM — ensuring CRM remains the system of record. Clari Omnibar: An intelligent sidebar embedded directly into sellers’ workflows that provides guided, prioritized tasks — eliminating the need for tool-switching and saving reps up to 2 hours per day.

An intelligent sidebar embedded directly into sellers’ workflows that provides guided, prioritized tasks — eliminating the need for tool-switching and saving reps up to 2 hours per day. Smart Deal Summaries: Aggregates emails, call transcripts, and notes into a single AI-curated interface, saving sales reps 30 minutes per deal on deal reviews.

Aggregates emails, call transcripts, and notes into a single AI-curated interface, saving sales reps 30 minutes per deal on deal reviews. Advanced Opportunity Predictions: Proprietary machine learning analyzes conversation data, sales activity, CRM signals, and ecosystem partner data to flag risk and upside — predicting deal outcomes and with precision.

Andy Byrne, CEO and Co-Founder of Clari, said: “Only Clari gives reps the power to be the CRO of their territory. By delivering strategic guidance, surfacing predictive insights, and automating repetitive tasks, Clari empowers sellers to strategically build pipeline, cultivate relationships, drive revenue, and close deals faster.”

