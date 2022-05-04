Clari Jumpstarts International Expansion With New Investments in APAC

Abdul Javed appointed as Vice President of Sales in APAC

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RevOps—Clari, the revenue leader, today announced new investments to expand international growth to the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region with the appointment of Abdul Javed as Clari’s Vice President of Sales in APAC. Based in Sydney, Javed is tasked with growing Clari’s team in Australia as a stepping stone for further expansion in the broader APAC region.

In January, Clari closed on its Blackstone-led $225 million Series F investment round, raising the company’s total valuation to more than $2.6 billion. This follows Clari’s $150 million Series E round in March 2021, bringing total funding in less than twelve months to $375 million while more than quadrupling the company’s valuation in two years. Clari more than doubled its team to over 600 since the start of 2021 and plans to add 300 employees in 2022, with an emphasis on international expansion.

“The last year has been a remarkable period of growth for Clari, unlike anything I’ve experienced in my career,” said Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO of Clari. “Clari is the only platform that runs the entire end-to-end revenue process, and skyrocketing demand has resulted in accelerated momentum that now positions us to enter a new phase of international expansion with Asia-Pacific as a cornerstone.”

Javed joins Clari with nearly a decade of sales experience in APAC and deep expertise in regional expansion for US-based technology companies. Most recently, he was the Regional Sales Director for APAC at AppDynamics. During his four and a half years, Javed built the team from the ground up to include renewals, sales, and business development.

“As a sales leader and Clari user for over four years, I know firsthand the power of Clari in delivering predictable revenue for businesses,” said Javed. “Our powerful data and insights are a game-changer for all revenue professionals. Over 500 companies around the world use Clari to run their end-to-end revenue process and I’m excited to introduce this secret weapon to more companies in Australia and beyond.”

Clari currently has over 4,000 users in APAC who use its purpose-built revenue platform to deliver world-class revenue performance for their businesses in China, Japan, Singapore, and India. Javed and the team in APAC will extend Clari to more companies in the region who want to transform their revenue process from an antiquated mess to a software- and data-driven business process. Australia is a natural jumping off point for Clari to begin its APAC expansion, as its economy consistently ranks in the top 15 globally and it has a strong and growing startup ecosystem with next generation companies that will scale even faster using Clari.

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) worked with Clari to facilitate the expansion, providing key local contacts, market insights, and advice. Australia’s Consul-General and Senior Trade Commissioner in San Francisco, Nick Nichles, welcomed the announcement and congratulated Clari on choosing Australia as its Asia-Pacific expansion launch pad. “Australia remains a safe, stable destination for investment. We have a resilient economy and enjoy strong trade ties with the world,” Nichles said. “We look forward to continuing to work with Clari and wish the company every success as it begins its Asia-Pacific journey.”

