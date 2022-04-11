Clari Appoints Adam Meister as Chief Financial Officer

Meister brings public company and investment banking expertise in support of Clari’s next phase of growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#revenue—Clari, the revenue leader, today announced the appointment of Adam Meister as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Meister will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Clari’s finance, accounting, FP&A, legal, security, privacy, and IT teams in support of the company’s growth. Meister succeeds outgoing CFO Alyssa Filter who helped lead Clari through over $500 million in funding, helping grow the company from a Series-A early stage startup with less than 30 employees to a mature global enterprise SaaS company with over 600 employees.

“Adam is the right leader at the right time to support Clari as we turn the page on a year of remarkable growth and set our sights on an exciting new chapter for the company,” said Andy Byrne, co-founder and CEO of Clari. “With the accelerated growth we’re experiencing and our continued recognition as the undisputed market leader, the momentum is palpable. Adam’s expertise as a public company CFO along with his investment banking experience are exactly what we need to expedite our plans to do much more for our customers.”

Meister brings with him nearly twenty years of financial leadership experience, including most recently serving as CFO of Talend, a global leader in data integration and governance. Prior to joining Talend in 2018, Meister spent over a decade in technology investment banking, most recently at Goldman Sachs, where he was a Managing Director specializing in the software industry, and J.P. Morgan prior.

“I was first introduced to Clari when Talend became a customer in 2020. I immediately saw the power and potential of the Clari platform in transforming our revenue process and driving predictability in our results quarter after quarter, year after year,” said Meister. “I’m excited to lead the company through its next phase of growth, and to evangelize why businesses of all sizes, stages, and industries need Clari at the center of their revenue process.”

Meister joins Clari at a pivotal moment for the company as it embarks on its next phase of expansion to add to its base of over 500 customers around the world. In January, Clari closed on its Blackstone-led $225 million Series F investment round, raising the company’s total valuation to more than $2.6 billion. This follows Clari’s $150 million Series E round in March 2021, bringing total funding in less than twelve months to $375 million while more than quadrupling the company’s valuation in two years. Since the start of 2021, Clari has more than doubled its team to over 600 employees globally and plans to use the proceeds from its recent funding round to add another 300 employees in 2022.

Clari's revenue platform improves efficiency, predictability, and growth across the entire revenue process. Clari gives revenue teams total visibility into their business, to drive process rigor, spot risk and opportunity in the pipeline, increase forecast accuracy, and drive overall efficiency. Hundreds of thousands of revenue professionals at leading companies, including Okta, Adobe, Workday, Zoom, and Finastra use Clari to make their revenue process more connected, efficient, and predictable.

