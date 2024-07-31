CLARA Intensifies Focus on Actionable Claims Document Intelligence

Claims Document Intelligence Pro Optimizes Adjuster Effectiveness With Valuable Risk Insights

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today, CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for insurance claims optimization, launched Claims Document Intelligence Pro, a major milestone in the evolution of its transformative insurance claims AI platform. The introduction of Claims DocIntel Pro (formerly CLARA Optics) marks groundbreaking advances with its deeper contextual analysis of legal demands and medical records. CLARA’s cutting-edge innovation combines best-in-class GenAI with proprietary AI tools that identify salient details, assess the risk of escalation, and offer actionable recommendations to claims managers.





“Claims DocIntel Pro is a game-changer because it’s designed and built by casualty insurance industry veterans. It’s specifically aimed at helping professional claims adjusters to be more efficient and more effective,” said Heather H. Wilson, CEO of CLARA Analytics. “Claims DocIntel Pro identifies bad faith doctrines, time-sensitive conditions, and key medical issues. It even generates summaries, treatment timelines, and alerts to guide adjusters on the next best actions.”

Wilson continued, “For example, when an adjuster is dealing with conditions like whiplash or cervicalgia, it provides guidelines and key points to consider, ensuring that negotiations and settlements are grounded in real facts and fair value assessments.”

CLARA’s Claims DocIntel Pro has been designed from the ground up to address the specific challenges associated with claims management. In a market where generalist competitors typically rely on users to generate prompts, Claims DocIntel Pro stands out by offering a preconfigured experience and deep contextual insights, with no training required. It proactively offers actionable, data-driven recommendations from documents that enable high-value claim interventions, saving time and preventing losses from escalating.

One of CLARA’s distinguishing advantages is its large contributory database of closed claims, which draws from the experience of multiple carriers to develop a deep contextual understanding of medical and legal risk. By tapping into a vast history of prior cases, the company empowers claims management teams with deep cognition that recognizes patterns, pinpoints hidden risk factors, assesses potential outcomes, and delivers actionable recommendations. The product delves deeply into medical and claims contexts, identifying treatment patterns, omissions by plaintiff attorneys, and critical language like maximum medical improvement (MMI) and return to work (RTW).

Claims DocIntel Pro offers advanced claims intelligence out of the box, with no learning curve or customization needed. New customers can begin seeing benefits in a matter of weeks. CLARA Analytics plans to extend the product even further in early 2025, with integrated attorney and provider scoring, treatment pricing insights, overbilling detection, expanded fraud indicators, and more.

“CLARA has a track record of consistently delivering meaningful ROI for our clients,” added Wilson. “Our CLARAty.ai platform is purpose-built to transform the way claims management teams work. We deliver game-changing results because everything we do is laser-focused on improving claims management outcomes. We’re excited about this major step forward in the evolution of our product.”

About CLARA Analytics

CLARA Analytics is the leading AI as a service (AIaaS) provider that improves casualty claims outcomes for insurance carriers, MGAs, reinsurers, and self-insured organizations. The company’s platform applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, legal demand packages, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives claim professionals augmented intelligence that helps them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2017, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and @CLARAAnalytics.

All brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

