CLARA Analytics Names Heather H. Wilson as Chief Executive Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry, today announced that Heather H. Wilson has been named as Chief Executive Officer. The CLARA Board of Directors selected Wilson based on her long track record of outstanding leadership in insurance and various global industries, including more than a decade of executive experience in data, analytics and artificial intelligence specifically. Wilson’s in-depth knowledge of CLARA’s space in combination with her exceptional professional relationships and strong business acumen will be key to CLARA’s ongoing success and future growth.





“Underwriting profitability and claims excellence remain a focus for all carriers. CLARA’s tools deliver insights and optimize performance through the company’s unique AI/ML models, leading to improved claim outcomes and underwriting results for our clients. CLARA’s product suite has already saved organizations millions of dollars as well as streamlined operations,” said Wilson. “When presented with this opportunity, it was clear CLARA is just getting started. I am excited to take the helm of CLARA at such a pivotal moment in the insurance industry with our differentiated products and continued investment in our platform.”

“Heather’s insurance domain knowledge as well as deep data science and AI expertise make her the absolute ideal fit for CLARA’s next stage of growth,” said Andy Pinkes, Independent Board Member and Interim CEO at CLARA.

Wilson currently sits on Equifax’s Board of Directors, serving on the Audit Committee and Technology Committee. She is recognized as a world-class expert and pioneer in data, analytics and AI. Previously, Wilson was the Chief Data Officer of AIG, responsible for the firm’s enterprise data program and next-generation data infrastructure. While at AIG, she was named the Insurance Woman of the Year by the Insurance Technology Association for her data innovation work. Furthermore, she was appointed to the U.S. Treasury Financial Research Advisory Committee in Washington, D.C., in 2015 for her data program experience.

In addition, Wilson was Global Head of Innovation and Advanced Technology at Kaiser Permanente, responsible for overseeing the strategies and implementation of leading-edge, data-driven analytical programs. Outside of the insurance space, Wilson served as Chief Data Officer of Citigroup and Global Head of Decision Management, responsible for spearheading new analytical capabilities companywide. As Executive Vice President, Chief Data Scientist of L Brands, an American fashion retailer, Wilson led several transformational data-oriented initiatives.

Wilson has been a steady supporter of diversity. She launched the Kaiser Permanente Women in Technology group, focused on mentorship and retention for women in math, technology and science. She was an Executive Member of Citi4Women at Citigroup, leading predictive analytics around retention. At AIG, she launched Global Women in Technology and served as Executive Sponsor of Girls Who Code.

About CLARA Analytics

CLARA Analytics improves claims outcomes in commercial insurance with easy-to-use AI-based products. The company’s product suite applies image recognition, natural language processing, and other AI-based techniques to unlock insights from medical notes, bills and other documents surrounding a claim. CLARA’s predictive insight gives adjusters “AI superpowers” that help them reduce claim costs and optimize outcomes for the carrier, customer and claimant. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 global insurance carriers to large third-party administrators and self-insured organizations. Founded in 2016, CLARA Analytics is headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

