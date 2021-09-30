Clair Launches Fee-Free Payday Wallet at the HR Tech Conference

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnedwageaccess—Clair, a New York-based social impact fintech startup, is debuting its trademark product, a fee-free Payday Wallet, at the HR Tech Conference happening here this week. With this launch, the company is separating itself from traditional fee or tip-based earned wage access providers and solidifies its place as the leading mission driven, fee-free on-demand pay solution for America’s workers.





Clair’s Payday Wallet enables employees to clock out and instantly cash out their earnings through the Clair app for free. Contrary to many traditional earned wage access providers who partner with individual employers, the Payday Wallet is embedded directly into HR tech platforms. This allows Clair to both reach millions of employees as well as accurately predict their earnings, offering them faster advances for the hours they’ve worked, while eliminating the need for integration on the employer’s end. This employee benefit also comes at no additional cost to employers and is known to increase employee job performance by 86%.

Another major differentiator is Clair’s Payday Wallet is 100% fee-free for users, while competing earned wage access providers regularly use fee or tip-based models for wage advances. With Payday Wallet employees also immediately receive a number of other financial tools and services from Clair including a Clair Debit Mastercard® with free withdrawals at over 40,000 U.S. ATMs. Employees will also gain access to virtual payment options like Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Samsung Pay, as well as free domestic ACH transfers.

“From the start, Clair’s goal has been to empower America’s workers to reclaim control over their finances. By waiting two weeks for a paycheck, workers are essentially loaning interest-free money to their employers, and we now have the technology to change this antiquated system,” says Nico Simko, Co-Founder and CEO of Clair. “We believe that workers deserve to have access to the money they’ve earned, right when they earn it, and they should not have to pay a fee just to receive this access. This is why we created the fee-free Payday Wallet.”

Clair officially launched the Payday Wallet during Simko’s HR Tech Talk session today. During the talk he introduced the Payday Wallet and explored, in depth, how this new product will transform the traditional earned wage access ecosystem as a breakthrough innovation for workforce management and HCM platforms.

Attendees at the HR Tech Conference can navigate Clair’s Payday Wallet in-app experience by visiting the demo station at Clair’s booth. Delegates can explore taking a wage advance, along with other in-app checking and savings features.

Clair’s booth also features a whimsical pop up mini-golf course scattered with obstacles illustrative of the potential financial hurdles and barriers that people may frequently face. An unobstructed Clair path is available for players to take for an easier hole-in-one solidifying Clair’s position as being helpful by making life a little easier for employees who have access to the app.

Clair’s Payday Wallet product launch follows recent announcements of partnerships with HR tech platforms When I Work, Workwell, and Attendance on Demand, many of whom are also exhibiting alongside Clair at the HR Tech Conference. These partners join a larger list of leading HR tech platforms with over 3 million employees choosing Clair.

Clair is a New York-based financial technology company that is breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle by offering the fastest free paydays to America’s workers. Clair’s Payday Wallet embeds seamlessly into human capital management and workforce management platforms and upgrades the overall employee experience. For more information, visit getclair.com.

