Clair Hires Daniel Mayton as Vice President of Strategic Alliances

Former Optum VP and 20-Year HCM Veteran to Lead HR Tech Partnerships for Fast-Growing Fintech

“Dan has had an incredible career as a sales leader at some of the most prominent names in HR tech. We’re excited to work with him to bring Clair to every payroll and workforce management platform in America,” said Nico Simko, Co-Founder and CEO at Clair.

Mayton will be in charge of building lasting strategic partnerships between Clair and modern HR tech platforms like payroll providers, human capital management (HCM) platforms, workforce management platforms, and time & attendance and scheduling systems.

“In my 20 years of working in the HCM industry, I have not seen a more brilliant and forward thinking leadership team than Clair’s. They are taking the lead on merging fintech with HR tech to radically redefine the way employees get paid. I couldn’t be more excited to join the Clair team as we continue to drive our mission forward and help make every worker financially free,” Mayton stated.

Prior to joining Optum Financial, Mayton was Director of Strategic Alliances at Attendance on Demand, a leader in workforce management and current Clair partner. Mayton spearheaded the partnership between the two companies.

“I’ve evaluated nearly every on-demand pay and earned wage access vendor out there, and most of them are just digital payday lenders. Clair was the first company I spoke to whose model was truly revolutionary because it is actually free for employees to get advances,” said Mayton.

“Dan was one of the first people we spoke to when we started Clair. When he brought Clair to Attendance on Demand, we knew he was someone who saw the potential that Clair had to change how America’s workers get paid,” Simko added.

Mayton has spent the last 20 years transforming the HCM industry in senior positions at ADP, Paylocity, Proliant, and Paycor, where he has accelerated distribution growth through strategic partnerships and alliances, developed unique go-to-market strategies, and trained and developed sales teams and leaders towards high performance productivity.

This news follows Clair’s recent announcement that it had raised a $15M Series A led by Kareem Zaki of Thrive Capital. Earlier this year, Clair announced partnerships with Mastercard, nationally-chartered MetaBank®, N.A., a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH), and API-based payment processor Galileo. These strategic moves to build a strong fintech infrastructure come as the company enters a period of high growth post-funding.

“Dan will join myself and the rest of the Clair executive team onsite at the 2021 HR Tech Conference in Las Vegas. We are looking forward to meeting with both existing and prospective partners there!”, said Simko.

Clair is a New York-based fintech startup that provides instant pay access as a service for human capital management platforms and the gig economy. With Clair, employees and contractors get access to a digital bank account that allows them to get a portion of their earned wages as soon as they finish work.

