CJ Dietzman Joins Alliant Insurance Services

Experienced cyber risk leader will strengthen new vertical

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Alliant–CJ Dietzman has joined Alliant Insurance Services as a Senior Vice President as part of the newly created Alliant Cyber, one of 14 Alliant industry-dedicated verticals. He brings over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity space, including security controls, architecture and incident response. In his role, Dietzman will focus on delivering transformational cybersecurity programs for Alliant clients.

“CJ has extensive experience building and supporting cybersecurity programs for clients in all kinds of industries,” said Michael Cusack, Executive Vice President, Alliant Specialty. “His knowledge and skills will help us immensely as we build Alliant Cyber to provide additional cyber services to our clients across all verticals.”

Prior to Alliant, CJ has held Managing Director roles at global brokerage firms. During his career, he has developed, implemented and managed cyber risk initiatives for a wide variety of organizations. He has managed cyber incident response engagements, served as an expert witness on cyber matters and has designed, managed, and executed technical security and control enhancement initiatives.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributor of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com. #TheMoreRewardingWay

Contacts

ALLIANT SPECIALTY CONTACT
Shari Paul

First Vice President

Alliant Retail P&C

(949) 239-5457

Shari.Paul@alliant.com

ALLIANT CORPORATE CONTACT
Nick Kopinga

Vice President

Corporate Marketing and Communications

(949) 260-5004

nkopinga@alliant.com

