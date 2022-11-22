City State Entertainment Secures More Than $15 Million in Latest Round of Funding

New capital will fund the continued growth and strategic expansion of City State’s gaming platform and engine

FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–City State Entertainment, LLC, (“City State” or the “Company”) developer of the Massively Multiplayer Online Roleplaying Game Camelot Unchained, Final Stand: Ragnarök and the Unchained Engine announced today that it has secured more than $15 million in new capital from an array of minority investors. This funding round consists of a combination of new and original investors, including several from Mark Jacobs’ last video game studio, Mythic Entertainment, Inc., which was sold to Electronic Arts in 2006.

“As this is the largest funding round that the studio has received to date, I am extremely grateful to our investors, and long-term Backers of Camelot Unchained who share our vision for both our games and the cutting-edge engine that we have created,” said Mark Jacobs, CEO of City State Entertainment. “We have already reaped some of the benefits from this funding round as we continue to take our development and leadership team to another level. With the uncertain and troubling economic times in the world, knowing that we can continue to work on our games while adding the people and talent we need to deliver on our current games is quite comforting.”

“This additional funding will allow us to continue to develop our engine, an engine that already delivers a variety of experiences not seen anywhere else in the industry from massive real-time online interactions in procedural player-built worlds to hand crafted multiplayer battles where heroes can engage armies of thousands of enemies at a time,” said George Davison, Chief Technical Officer and founder of the Seattle studio. “I am looking forward to growing our team to polish and expand our cutting edge technology stack.”

Mr. Jacobs added, “I expect that in the coming weeks, based on the number of people already in the hiring pipeline, we will accelerate our business activities. City State has continued to stay the course on focusing on massively scalable games and the technology it takes to build them and that will not change on my watch.”

For more information on City State Entertainment, please visit: http://www.citystateentertainment.com

For more information on the upcoming MMORPG Camelot Unchained, please visit: http://www.camelotunchained.com

About City State Entertainment

City State Entertainment is led by videogaming industry veterans Mark Jacobs and George Davison. Jacobs was the co-founder and CEO of Mythic Entertainment Inc., one of the leading creators of online games in the early days of that medium. As lead designer, he helped bring out a wide range of online games, from MUDs to two of the most successful MMORPGs of all time, Dark Age of Camelot and Warhammer Online. George Davison, whose 22 years of experience in the industry include credits on big budget games like Destiny, Lord of the Rings games from WB and the beautifully crafted indie game Hob, is the architect and Lead Engineer of some of the core functionality of the Unchained Engine as well as managing the engineering team.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT INFORMATION:





City State Entertainment LLC



Nana Ulu



E: press@citystateentertainment.com