City of Tampere: Tampere’s Hockey Hype Hits New Heights at Ice Hockey World Championship

City of Tampere waited for 57 years to land a leading role at IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship after hosting the games first time in 1965. Since then, Tampere has hosted tournaments in supporting roles, and developed into a city of world-class events, who stands tall on its mission to organize the best tournament of all time on May 13-29.





TAMPERE, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnnaKaisaIkonen–Tampere’s target is ambitious, but understandable, considering the premium event facilities, unparalleled traditions, and a devoted city community helping Finland’s Home of Hockey in its bold aspirations.

– This is everyone’s effort. This is the moment the whole city community has been waiting for. If there were Oscars for the event cities, our performance at 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship would win by a mile. And a half, says Perttu Pesä, the Director of Major Events at City of Tampere.

Hockey hype in Tampere is at all-time high with local teams Tappara and Ilves winning gold and bronze medals in Finnish league.

Furthermore, the games have taken place at brand-new Nokia Arena, Europe’s leading entertainment venue.

– Tampere has been a true hockey heaven throughout the spring, Atmosphere at Nokia Arena has been amazing, and we will take it to the next level together with our international friends from all over the world, says Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, Mayor of Tampere.

Tampere’s persistent work with major events, sustainability, equality, and smart city development will be the cornerstones of a successful tournament.

City offers free public transport for the game ticket holders and has provided close to 7000 tickets to specified groups, such as senior citizens and school children. Free-of-charge activity zone in the city center is open for all ages and welcomes families to try different sports activities.

Additionally, the unique smart event security solutions enable visitors to enjoy a smooth event experience during their stay.

On ice, Team Finland has a serious chance of writing history in its home tournament. After winning Olympic gold in Beijing, conquering the World Championship would make Finland the first nation to complete the double on home ice.

Links:

Free public transport: https://www.nysse.fi/en/events/ice-hockey-world-championship-2022.html

Finnish Hockey Hall of Fame: https://2022jaakiekonmmkisat.tampere.fi/en/news/renewed-hockey-hall-of-fame-finland-opened-on-april-1-2022/

Smart event security: https://2022jaakiekonmmkisat.tampere.fi/en/news/tampere-sets-the-bar-in-smart-event-security-at-ice-hockey-world-championship/

Tickets for specified groups: https://2022jaakiekonmmkisat.tampere.fi/en/news/tampere-builds-ice-hockey-world-championships-for-all-citizens/

