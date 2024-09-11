City of Largo, Fla., Releases 2025 Budget Online Using New Euna Solutions’ Tool; Delivers Modern, Mobile-Friendly Budget Book for Residents

To enhance community engagement, the City of Largo published its 2025 digital budget book using Euna Budget, showcasing the allocation of funds in an interactive, modern, and accessible format

TORONTO & CHICAGO & LARGO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced the City of Largo, Fla., has published its proposed Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Budget using Euna Solutions’ Budget Book Studio. By leveraging Euna’s Budget Book Studio, the City of Largo brings modern yet intuitive transparency into its budgeting process, giving residents unprecedented visibility of its plans to support the community.





“The City of Largo is excited to enhance public visibility and transparency with our new online digital budget book, which can be viewed on a desktop, a tablet, or even your phone, making it accessible to everyone in the community,” said Will Payne, Performance and Budget Director at the City of Largo. “Our city strives to make financial information transparent and easy to understand, ensuring budget information is available to Largo’s residents in a format that is easy to access, read, and share.”

Euna Budget’s Budget Book Studio is a cloud-based tool that allows governments of all sizes to create and publish their annual budget book online and in print with an all-in-one, easy-to-use editor. Budget Book Studio ensures that budget books meet the Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Presentation Award criteria and comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“With Budget Book Studio, the City of Largo has enhanced public visibility and empowered the communities it serves to easily understand how tax dollars are being used to support community projects,” says John Alexander, Chief Product Officer at Euna Solutions. “By broadening access to budget information and strengthening accountability, the City of Largo has cemented its leadership among municipal governments by clearly demonstrating the allocation of funds and highlighting the positive impacts achieved in its community.”

In addition to releasing its 2025 budget book, the City of Largo also used Budget Book Studio to create and publish its five-year capital improvement plan to share how it will invest over $260M in the community. A video overview of how to access and view the City of Largo’s digital budget book can be viewed here.

Digital-first tools have supported staff demands

Previously, the City of Largo published paper- or PDF-first budget books, which required staff to manually transfer and validate data repeatedly, resulting in a time-intensive process. The City is now focusing on digital-first initiatives, as supported by Budget Book Studio, while maintaining the capability to export to PDF and print whenever needed. Budget Book Studio’s automation functionality dramatically streamlines the creation of the budget book for city staff by auto-generating content such as department pages, fund summaries, and capital project sheets, significantly reducing the time and manual effort needed to compile, format, and update the annual budget book.

With Budget Book Studio, the City of Largo has introduced a new way for residents to engage and understand financial documents with its easy-to-navigate and engaging features in its digital budget book: real-time data integrations for data updates, interactive elements and dashboard visualizations, linking to related data points, and tracking changes over time, among others. In addition to an interactive, digital experience, Euna Budget’s Budget Book Studio offers best-in-class print support, enabling finance teams to quickly export digital budget books to PDF files for on-demand printing.

Beyond just budget books, Budget Book Studio is a versatile financial document editing and publishing tool.

“At its core, Budget Book Studio simplifies the creation of digital or print financial documents, making them more engaging and shareable once published,” said Jeffrey Goldstein, Sr. Product Director of Euna Budget, “With Budget Book Studio, you can now also publish your strategic plan – along with other critical financial documents – helping to build trust and awareness of your community’s vision.”

About the City of Largo, Fla.

The City of Largo is the fourth-largest city in Florida’s Tampa Bay Area, home to over 84,000 residents. Established in 1905, Largo began as a rural farming community and has grown into a densely populated suburb with a strong sense of community. Notably, in 1913, Largo became the first town in Florida and the second in the nation to establish a town manager form of government. Today, Largo is known for its commitment to providing superior services that inspire community pride. The City features over 500 acres of green space across its various parks, state-of-the-art recreational facilities, and cultural attractions. Largo also prides itself on dedicated strategic initiatives to advance sustainability and resilience, community pride, public health and safety, and organizational excellence.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers trusted, easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and special education administration that are trusted to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Working with more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

