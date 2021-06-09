Citrix® Warns on Challenges of Hybrid Work

Distributed model has potential to create workplace inequity and bias if not carefully managed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CitrixWorkspace–The global pandemic has made clear that remote work can increase productivity, boost engagement and lower costs. And employees want to continue to do it – at least some of the time – going forward. Research from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), shows that more than 90 percent of employees prefer flexible work, and 82 percent of companies plan to embrace hybrid models to accommodate it and capitalize on the benefits it can drive. But the transition is not without risk.

While appealing on the surface, hybrid work models have the potential to create a new digital divide that, if left unchecked, will quickly establish two classes of workers and infuse the workplace with inequity and bias. To successfully make the leap, companies will need to implement technologies and new work policies that create an equitable environment, empowering both remote and in-office employees to equally engage and collaborate in a transparent and efficient way and make meaningful contributions that fuel innovation and business growth.

Keeping the Field Level…

“The fully remote work model forced by the pandemic has in many ways leveled the playing field,” said Tim Minahan, Executive Vice President of Business Strategy, Citrix. “In a remote work world, everyone appears in equal boxes on the screen and has the same access to information and opportunities to contribute to a project. As companies move toward hybrid models, they must maintain this consistent, inclusive and equal experience to ensure that no employee is at a disadvantage because of their work location and reap the improvements in effectiveness and productivity that more flexible work models can drive.”

…Through a Shared Digital Workspace

To effectively narrow the digital divide that hybrid work threatens to open, companies must establish a shared digital workspace that provides a common and transparent environment in which teams have consistent access to applications and information and can efficiently collaborate on projects to get work done, wherever it needs to get done. Supported by policies that encourage collaborative and equitable working methods, such workspaces can foster efficient work execution from anywhere through:

Reliable access to the work resources employees require to collaborate and get work done anywhere – in the office, at home, or on the go

Contextual security to ensure corporate and personal information remains safe across any device or location

A shared environment to streamline execution, enhance collaboration , and ensure equitable access and sharing of information for all teammates, regardless of where they are working

Building Equity

Leveraging tools within Citrix Workspace™, companies can build and maintain effective hybrid work environments and establish norms so employees can succeed in them. And with the collaborative work management capabilities of Wrike, now part of Citrix, they can ensure that whether employees are in an office sitting next to a co-worker or working with teams across multiple geographies, they have the same access to information and project status and equal ability to contribute and execute work.

“The future of work lies in digital workspaces that empower employees and teams to perform at their best, regardless of the physical place they sit,” Minahan said. “Savvy companies recognize this and are acting to deliver them today.”

Companies like Dish Network that used Wrike to set up a fully functioning Enterprise PPM organization and collaborate with several cross-functional teams to stay on deadline and deliver the first virtual 5G network in record time.

Citrix Workspace also incorporates low-code workflow tools that companies can use to automate work and build solutions that meet the evolving needs of their employees and business. Citrix, for instance, built an app using Citrix Podio™, its workflow automation tool, that allows teams to create agreements as to how they will operate in distributed environments considering things like:

Whether meetings will be held in single or multiple locations

If team members will join meetings using individual or conference room cameras

Collaborative work management tools can be used to allow employees from other geographies to participate

Another app within Citrix Workspace enables employees to access the space they need, when and where they need it, to be their most effective and productive. From their laptops, tablets or mobile devices, they can:

View who will be in an office so they can decide when – and where – to go to maximize their time

Book a conference room if they need a place to collaborate with their teams or connect with customers

Reserve an office if they want a quiet space where they can focus and get individual work done

“Hybrid work is the way of the future, and companies that understand the risks inherent in the model and carefully plan their transitions can avoid the pitfalls and foster inclusive environments where their employees have equal opportunities to innovate and create from any location and help themselves and their companies succeed,” Minahan said.

To learn more about Citrix solutions and how they can help your organization successfully enable hybrid work, click here.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company’s key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2021 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Karen Master



Citrix



+1 216-396-4683



Karen.master@citrix.com