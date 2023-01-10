Citrine Informatics Appoints CFO Rahim Lakhani

Experienced CFO brings deep public and private business and financial executive experience to Citrine Informatics.





REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citrine Informatics, the leading chemicals and materials artificial intelligence (AI) platform, announced the appointment of Rahim Lakhani as Chief Financial Officer. Lakhani brings over 15 years of financial and operational leadership to the Citrine Informatics team with experience in CPG, B2B and consumer software and deep expertise in strategy, growth, and M&A.

Prior to joining Citrine, Lakhani was the CFO of Alpha Capital Acquisition Company, where he led the successful IPO of Semantix, a Brazilian software B2B company providing a low-code, low-touch data analytics platform. Prior to Semantix, he led the growth and financial strategy of OfferPad and Letgo, two venture-backed technology companies. His professional experience also includes over a decade of consulting, banking, and financial leadership roles at Capgemini, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Lakhani brings considerable strategic vision and leadership to help maximize global revenue growth and profitability at Citrine. He will lead Citrine’s financial strategies, budgeting, operational planning, and forecasting, with a particular eye toward refining and improving operating metrics that fuel growth and profitability.

“Rahim brings financial and business leadership experience that will be crucial for our next stage of growth as we continue to scale the Citrine Platform to customers in the materials, chemicals, and manufacturing industries,” said Greg Mulholland, CEO of Citrine Informatics. “He is a highly qualified financial and business executive who’s going to make a big impact on our success in delivering a best-in-class software platform to our customers.”

“I’m thrilled to join the innovative team at Citrine Informatics to contribute to its continued growth and success,” said Rahim Lakhani. “I look forward to guiding the business and financial strategy to drive the company forward and deliver value to our growing customer base.”

