Citizens State Bank Selects Lendsmart to Enhance Its Mortgage Lending Process

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#banking—Citizens State Bank, a Wisconsin-based community bank focused on commercial and personal banking products, has selected Lendsmart, an AI-driven digital lending platform, to improve its digital lending operations and offer a seamless customer experience.

With Lendsmart’s AI technology, Citizens State Bank will be able to process more loans and help their customers acquire a loan in a matter of weeks. Lendsmart digitizes up to 70% of the lending and home buying processes, while automating manual tasks, improving accuracy, minimizing lender risk, and reducing origination and operational costs.

Since 1904, Citizens State Bank has been committed to making the loan experience as smooth and painless as possible for its customers, whether they’re buying, building, remodeling, or refinancing.

“We know that the banking industry has changed a lot over the years, and we’re committed to providing the best service and technology to our valued customers,” said Shawn Tyler, Senior Vice President & Chief Credit Officer of Citizens State Bank. “Lendsmart will allow us to offer a more efficient process with one end-to-end platform that brings together what was previously a disjointed process.”

Working with Lendsmart will enable Citizens State Bank to offer a superior experience to its customers with AI technology that autocompletes elements of the mortgage applications, validates data in real-time to provide instant approvals, and brings all parties together on a single platform to unify the process.

“Our centralized platform reduces loan origination processing time and saves on operational costs to benefit both the lender and the borrower,” said AK Patel, Founder & CEO of Lendsmart. “We’re pleased to be supporting Citizens State Bank as they continue to grow their digital lending capabilities.”

About Lendsmart

Lendsmart, founded in 2018, is an AI-driven digital lending platform that automates and digitizes lending and home buying operations to create a single, automated conversational experience for banks, credit unions, and non-bank lenders. Using artificial intelligence to digitize up to 70% of the lending and home buying processes, Lendsmart allows borrowers to get a loan, refinance, or purchase a home in record time. For more information, visit https://lendsmart.ai.

About Citizens State Bank

Citizens State Bank is a privately owned community bank with its main office located in Hudson, Wisconsin and five branches on the western side of the state. Citizens State Bank focuses on commercial and personal banking products and always strives to be the Right Bank… Right Now. For more information, visit https://www.csbnet.net.

