Citizens Extends Point-of-Sale Financing Offer to Microsoft Store

Relationship expansion follows previous success providing financing for Microsoft’s Xbox All Access Program

PROVIDENCE, R.I.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citizens will provide broad point-of-sale financing for Microsoft Store as part of a newly expanded relationship with the global technology leader. Customers now have access to no-interest financing across all Microsoft hardware, accessories and subscription services purchased through microsoft.com in the U.S. through the bank’s innovative Citizens Pay platform, offering an alternative way to finance products such as the new Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, Windows 11 PCs, and Xbox consoles, games, and subscriptions.

“The expansion of Citizens Pay into Microsoft Store allows consumers added flexibility and responsible financing options across all Microsoft products,” said Andrew Rostami, President of Citizens Pay. “Citizens has a long history of working closely with leading brands to offer the best and most innovative financial experience, and this expansion brings alternative financing to Microsoft Store and its millions of customers.”

Citizens Pay will be offering 12- and 18-month installment terms nationally through its innovative Line of Credit payment structure that enables consumers to make subsequent purchases with no additional credit checks.

“This partnership with Citizens allows us to bring this new offering to consumers in time for the holidays,” said Jesper Chou, General Manager, Microsoft Store. “Consumers are very interested in innovative solutions that allow them to purchase the latest products in an affordable manner.”

In 2019, Citizens announced a partnership with Microsoft to offer integrated financing for Xbox All Access. This enables Microsoft, as a manufacturer, to embed financing into this program which is available for purchase at major retailers including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and GameStop.

