Citizens Companies Launch Their New Energy Transition Initiative, Supercool Electric Mobility Centers, at COP27 with 60 Locations Expected By 2030.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Citizens Companies is a 40-year-old energy company leading the way to a more sustainable world by connecting people, capital, and purpose to advance market-ready solutions to address climate change.

On the opening day of COP27, Citizens are launching a new venture that will lead to the establishment and expansion of Supercool EMC to 60 locations worldwide by 2030.

“Supercool Electric Mobility Centers was created as a turnkey platform to bring the world’s leading transportation companies and mobility startups together to solve key challenges at the frontier of the energy transition,” says Citizens’ Chairman Sergio De la Vega.

At COP27, Supercool EMC will join several roundtable discussions focusing on accelerating the energy transition and electrification adoption at the Hub Culture Climate Pavilion and COP27 Goal House. Supercool EMC provides an unprecedented opportunity for mobility providers to showcase their products and services in a physical and virtual marketplace, while investors have access to innovative companies on the leading edge of creating products that help the environment and support businesses transition to a more sustainable future in transportation. The first Supercool EMC launched in the heart of the automotive industry cluster in Puebla, Mexico.

The next Supercool EMCs will open in Mexico City, Mexico and Maranello, Italy in Q1 2023, with following locations in Boston, Massachusetts in Q3 2023 and in Dubai, UAE in Q4 2023, leading up to COP28 at the Expo City Dubai.

During the first phase of the EMC launch plan, early locations will be built in the physical world, with a Metaverse location being planned for Supercool EMC in 2023.

About Citizens:

About Supercool EMC:

Supercool EMC was created to bring the world’s leading transportation practitioners and mobility entrepreneurs together to solve key challenges at the frontier of the energy transition. The global Supercool EMC network will enable participants to conduct commercial transactions and glean insights quickly from peers and experts, bringing together a diverse range of perspectives side-by-side to co-create solution pathways.

