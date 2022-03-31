Citizens Against Government Waste Releases Issue Brief on The Path to a National Privacy Framework

Home Business Wire Citizens Against Government Waste Releases Issue Brief on The Path to a...
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GovWaste–Today, Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) released a new issue brief, “The Path to a National Privacy Framework,” co-authored by CAGW President Tom Schatz, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs Deborah Collier, and State Government Affairs Associate Ryan Lanier, which details how it is more critical than ever for Congress to devise a national framework for consumer data privacy that is flexible enough to meet the needs of consumers, provides certainty for businesses, and can be adapted for new innovations.

The report’s authors issued the following statement:

“Congress’s failure to enact a national privacy framework has led to many states enacting or considering their own data privacy laws and regulations. This conflicting, confusing, and complex hodgepodge approach is leaving businesses struggling to decipher what they need to do based on where they are located. It has also caused unnecessary confusion for consumers, who may not be adequately protected should their identities or other personal information be disclosed without their permission either through deliberate or accidental disclosures. Action must be taken as soon as possible by Congress to protect consumers and bring certainty to businesses under a single set of privacy rules.”

CAGW is the nation’s largest nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in government.

